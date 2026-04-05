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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up

SRH began their IPL 2026 campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back impressively with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first away team to notch a win.

SRH vs LSG player battle

SRH vs LSG player battle

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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The action returns to Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 10 of IPL 2026 today, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day.   This marks the first game of the season at this venue, and fans can expect an electric atmosphere.
 
SRH began their IPL 2026 campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back impressively with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first away team to notch a win this season. Now back on home soil, the Hyderabad outfit will be eager to carry forward their momentum and secure another win in front of their fans at Uppal. 
 
 
Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, had a disappointing start to the season, suffering a heavy defeat against Delhi Capitals at their Ekana home ground. Their batting lineup struggled to post a competitive total, highlighting the need for sharper strategies. LSG will be keen to regroup and put up a strong performance in Hyderabad to get their campaign back on track.
 
Ishan Kishan's captaincy record in IPL (SRH)

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Matches: 2
Wins: 1
Losses: 1
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 50%
 
Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG)
Matches: 58
Wins: 29
Losses: 28
N/R: 1
 
IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs LSG
 
Apart from the delay in the return of Pat Cummins, the Sunrisers will be looking to name an unchanged eleven on the day at home and will look to continue their batting exploits at home.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
 
SRH squad for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge 
IPL 2026 Match 10, SRH vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs SRH
 
Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling coach, Bharat Arun, said on Saturday that the team plans to keep a flexible approach to their top-order strategy ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
When asked about Rishabh Pant opening the innings in the season opener, Arun commented, “The strategies are always evolving, and I believe the first four batting positions should remain very dynamic for the team.”
 
 
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11:  Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
 
LSG squad for IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh
 
IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG key player battles 
SRH batters vs LSG bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Strike Rate (SR)
Travis Head Avesh Khan T20s 5 58 2 193
Travis Head Aiden Markram T20s 4 22 2 79
Abhishek Sharma Mohammed Shami T20s 5 20 1 83
Abhishek Sharma Avesh Khan IPL 5 18 2 113
Ishan Kishan Anrich Nortje T20s 12 102 2 204
Ishan Kishan Mohammed Shami IPL 9 57 0 112
Heinrich Klaasen Anrich Nortje T20s 9 76 1 205
Heinrich Klaasen Avesh Khan T20s 8 26 1 108
  LSG batters vs SRH bowlers 
LSG batters vs Srh bowlers player battle
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Strike Rate
Aiden Markram Harshal Patel T20s 4 26 2 118
Nicholas Pooran Harshal Patel T20s 9 94 1 168
Nicholas Pooran Liam Livingstone T20s 10 65 3 155
Nicholas Pooran Abhishek Sharma IPL 3 44 0 489
Rishabh Pant Jaydev Unadkat IPL 5 49 2 158
Rishabh Pant Harshal Patel IPL 5 49 3 163
Abdul Samad Harshal Patel IPL 3 34 0 213
 

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Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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