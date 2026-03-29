IPL 2026: What is the highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium?
The ground witnessed England's remarkable 230 chase against South Africa in 2016, one of the highest in the format. Find highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium in T20s and T20Is hereAnish Kumar New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders are on course for a big total after Ajinkya Rahane-led side reached 177-3 runs in 16 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium today.
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has emerged as a venue synonymous with high-scoring T20 chases. The ground witnessed England’s remarkable 230 chase against South Africa in 2016, one of the highest in the format. IPL 2026, MI vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Domestic teams such as Puducherry and Kerala have also recorded successful pursuits above 220 and 210 respectively. Mumbai Indians dominate the list, completing multiple 200-plus chases, including wins over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals and Kerala have also featured among successful chasers. The data highlights Wankhede’s batting-friendly conditions, where even imposing targets are regularly overhauled with aggressive strokeplay.
| Highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium
| Team
| Score
| Overs
| Target Chased
| Opposition
| Date
| England
| 230/8
| 19.4
| 230
| South Africa
| 18/03/16
| Puducherry
| 228/6
| 19.2
| 227
| Andhra
| 15/01/21
| Kerala
| 218/4
| 19
| 213
| Delhi
| 15/01/21
| Mumbai Indians
| 214/4
| 19.3
| 213
| RR
| 30/04/23
| Mumbai Indians
| 201/2
| 18
| 201
| SRH
| 21/05/23
| Mumbai Indians
| 200/4
| 16.3
| 200
| RCB
| 09/05/23
| Mumbai Indians
| 198/7
| 20
| 198
| PBKS
| 10/04/19
| Kerala
| 201/2
| 15.5
| 197
| Mumbai
| 13/01/21
| Mumbai Indians
| 199/3
| 15.3
| 197
| RCB
| 11/04/24
| Delhi Capitals
| 198/4
| 18.2
| 196
| PBKS
| 18/04/21
Wankhede Stadium has established itself as a venue for high-scoring IPL chases as well, with Mumbai Indians leading the charts.
MI feature in six of the top successful chases, including a 214-run pursuit against Rajasthan Royals in 2023, the highest at the venue. They also chased 200-plus targets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru the same season.
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have also recorded notable wins, chasing targets close to 200. The data underlines Wankhede’s batting-friendly conditions, where chasing sides often dominate, making even imposing totals vulnerable under lights.
| Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in IPL
| Team
| Score
| Overs
| Target Chased
| Opposition
| Date
| MI
| 214/4
| 19.3
| 213
| RR
| 30/04/23
| MI
| 201/2
| 18
| 201
| SRH
| 21/05/23
| MI
| 200/4
| 16.3
| 200
| RCB
| 09/05/23
| MI
| 198/7
| 20
| 198
| PBKS
| 10/04/19
| MI
| 199/3
| 15.3
| 197
| RCB
| 11/04/24
| DC
| 198/4
| 18.2
| 196
| PBKS
| 18/04/21
| GT
| 199/5
| 20
| 196
| SRH
| 27/04/22
| DC
| 195/3
| 20
| 195
| MI
| 14/04/18
| MI
| 195/5
| 14.4
| 190
| RR
| 25/05/14
| RR
| 190/4
| 19.4
| 190
| PBKS
| 07/05/22
| Highest successful run chases in T20I cricket at Wankhede Stadium
| Team
| Score
| Overs
| Opposition
| Date
| England
| 230/8
| 19.4
| South Africa
| 18/03/16
| West Indies
| 193/3
| 19.4
| India
| 31/03/16
| West Indies
| 183/4
| 18.1
| England
| 16/03/16
| England
| 181/4
| 20
| India
| 22/12/12
| Nepal
| 171/3
| 19.2
| Scotland
| 17/02/26
| India
| 139/5
| 19.2
| Sri Lanka
| 24/02/26
| West Indies
| 134/1
| 15.2
| Nepal
| 15/02/26
| Italy
| 124/0
| 12
| Nepal
| 12/02/22