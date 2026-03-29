IPL 2026: What is the highest successful run chase at Wankhede Stadium?

Kolkata Knight Riders are on course for a big total after Ajinkya Rahane-led side reached 177-3 runs in 16 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium today.

IPL 2026, MI vs KKR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has emerged as a venue synonymous with high-scoring T20 chases. The ground witnessed England’s remarkable 230 chase against South Africa in 2016, one of the highest in the format.

Domestic teams such as Puducherry and Kerala have also recorded successful pursuits above 220 and 210 respectively. Mumbai Indians dominate the list, completing multiple 200-plus chases, including wins over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals and Kerala have also featured among successful chasers. The data highlights Wankhede’s batting-friendly conditions, where even imposing targets are regularly overhauled with aggressive strokeplay. Highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium Team Score Overs Target Chased Opposition Date England 230/8 19.4 230 South Africa 18/03/16 Puducherry 228/6 19.2 227 Andhra 15/01/21 Kerala 218/4 19 213 Delhi 15/01/21 Mumbai Indians 214/4 19.3 213 RR 30/04/23 Mumbai Indians 201/2 18 201 SRH 21/05/23 Mumbai Indians 200/4 16.3 200 RCB 09/05/23 Mumbai Indians 198/7 20 198 PBKS 10/04/19 Kerala 201/2 15.5 197 Mumbai 13/01/21 Mumbai Indians 199/3 15.3 197 RCB 11/04/24 Delhi Capitals 198/4 18.2 196 PBKS 18/04/21

Wankhede Stadium has established itself as a venue for high-scoring IPL chases as well, with Mumbai Indians leading the charts. MI feature in six of the top successful chases, including a 214-run pursuit against Rajasthan Royals in 2023, the highest at the venue. They also chased 200-plus targets against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru the same season. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have also recorded notable wins, chasing targets close to 200. The data underlines Wankhede’s batting-friendly conditions, where chasing sides often dominate, making even imposing totals vulnerable under lights. Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in IPL Team Score Overs Target Chased Opposition Date MI 214/4 19.3 213 RR 30/04/23 MI 201/2 18 201 SRH 21/05/23 MI 200/4 16.3 200 RCB 09/05/23 MI 198/7 20 198 PBKS 10/04/19 MI 199/3 15.3 197 RCB 11/04/24 DC 198/4 18.2 196 PBKS 18/04/21 GT 199/5 20 196 SRH 27/04/22 DC 195/3 20 195 MI 14/04/18 MI 195/5 14.4 190 RR 25/05/14 RR 190/4 19.4 190 PBKS 07/05/22