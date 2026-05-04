IPL 2026: Will Dhoni play in CSK vs DC game in Delhi; Here's latest update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture in New Delhi on May 6, but there remains uncertainty over the availability of their experienced campaigner MS Dhoni.

The former captain has not travelled with the squad and has instead stayed back in Chennai to continue his rehabilitation for a calf injury. While he has not featured in any match this season so far, team officials have indicated that he could return at some stage.

With CSK still in contention for a playoff spot, Dhoni’s fitness status continues to be closely monitored.

Dhoni continues rehab in Chennai

MS Dhoni has remained in Chennai as he undergoes recovery from a calf injury, ruling him out of the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has not played a single match in IPL 2026, with his last appearance coming nearly a year ago against Gujarat Titans on May 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: The fall of MI: How captain Hardik failed to replicate Rohit's success According to a senior franchise official, Dhoni is not yet match-ready, but there is optimism within the camp regarding his return later in the season. The official indicated that the player is expected to be available at some point, although no specific timeline has been confirmed.

CSK’s remaining fixtures and playoff push

Chennai Super Kings currently sit sixth on the points table with four wins from nine matches. They remain in contention for a playoff berth and will need to secure at least four victories from their remaining fixtures to strengthen their chances of qualification.

Following the Delhi Capitals encounter, CSK will host Lucknow Super Giants on May 10. They will then travel to Lucknow for the return fixture on May 15 against the same opposition. Their final two league matches include a home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 and an away clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 21.

Rohit’s availability remains uncertain for MI

In a separate development, Rohit Sharma’s availability for Mumbai Indians’ upcoming game remains undecided. The franchise management has reportedly left the final call to the player regarding his participation in the home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit, who has been sidelined since April 12 due to a hamstring injury, returned to training on Sunday. He spent close to an hour batting at the Wankhede Stadium after completing fitness drills, despite it being a travel day for the team. He was accompanied by head coach Mahela Jayawardene during the session.