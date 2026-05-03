IPL 2026: MI vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

It will be a battle of survival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday, May 4 when five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for match 47 of the season.

Both MI and LSG are struggling with form and, with just two wins each, are sitting in the ninth and tenth spots on the points table. This is more complicated for MI, who have already lost seven matches and one more loss will all but confirm their exit from the playoff race.

On the other hand, LSG also need to win all their remaining matches to reach the 16-point mark, as even one more loss will put them at the mercy of other match results for making it to the top four.

In terms of team combination, MI are struggling with both bat and ball. They have tried multiple opening combinations since Rohit Sharma’s injury, but all have performed only in bits and pieces. However, their real concern is their bowling, which has proved ineffective the whole season except for the one game against GT where they registered a 99-run win.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals sale: Mittal family, Adar Poonawalla seal $1.65 bn deal Meanwhile, LSG have a strong bowling line-up with players like Shami and Mohsin delivering consistently with the ball. But their batting has been out of form the entire season and they have reached the 200 mark just once. The form of skipper Pant and Pooran has added more headaches for them, as they will need their batters to start scoring quickly if they wish to stay alive in the playoff race.

IPL 2026: MI vs LSG playing 11

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Impact players: Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Kris Bhagat

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mohsin Khan

Impact players: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh

MI vs LSG head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 8

MI won: 2

LSG won: 6

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

MI squad for IPL 2026: Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Robin Minz, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Rawat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Raghu Sharma

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/capt), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, George Linde

IPL 2026 match on May 4: MI vs LSG live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 4 (Monday) in IPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in match 47 of IPL 2026 on May 4 (Monday).

What is the venue of the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the MI vs LSG take place?

The live toss for the MI vs LSG cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 4.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs LSG IPL 2026 match in India?