GT vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings through their app and website
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings through their app and website
The coin flip of the match went in GT's way who opted to bowl first.
Captain's take after toss:
Shubman Gill (GT): We are gonna bowl first. We have been chasing well in the past few games and our bowling is doing well, so will continue that momentum. We spoke about our middle order finishing the game and the way Rahul bhai did was amazing. There is something in it initially for the bowlers. It is all about peaking at the right time, we are doing that and I still our best game is yet to come. One change - Sandhu makes his debut.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): It looks beautiful, some grass on the wicket and some bounce considering it is black soil. We have played on this before. Xavier comes in and Vyshak comes in in the bowling side, it is not frustration, it is an intense league, we have to travel and come up fresh in every game. It is just another game and we will put our best foot forward.
IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS playing 11:
GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Kulwant Kejroliya
PBKS playing 11: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitch Owen
|IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
First Published: May 03 2026 | 6:20 PM IST