IPL Auction: Aussie stars keep base price Rs 2 crore, Ravindra Rs 50 lakh

Australia's World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all kept their respective base prices in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore

Rachin Ravindra was the player of the match as New Zealand beta England in the World Cup opener against England in Cricket World Cup 2023. Photo: ICC
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 02:11 AM IST
Australia's World Cup heroes Travis Head, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have all kept their respective base prices in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore along with out-of-favour India pacer Harshal Patel for the IPL auctions, scheduled in Dubai on December 19.

As per ESPN Cricinfo, franchises have been sent a list of 1166 players, who have registered for the auction.

There are 77 slots up for grabs and 30 of them would be overseas players. The 10 teams can collectively spend Rs 262.95 crore.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who made everyone stand up and take note with his batting exploits during the World Cup, is priced at Rs 50 lakh but he is expected go at least 15 if not 20 times more than his base price.

Surprisingly, former India batter Kedar Jadhav, who is well past his sell-by-date has also kept his base price at Rs 2 crore along with Umesh Yadav, whose India Test career has all but ended.

Jos Inglis, who recently scored his maiden T20 hundred against India, along with former skipper Steve Smith and pacer Josh Hazlewood, are also in top bracket.

Ditto for South Africa's new pace bowling sensation Gerald Coetzee and the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen, who is likely to see the hammer go up multiple times.

Wanindu Hasaranga, one of the world's top T20 wrist spinners and released by RCB, is in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket.

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueIPL auctionMitchell StarcPat Cummins

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 02:10 AM IST

