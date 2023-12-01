Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Delhi didn't keep promise to retain me: AB de Villiers recalls 2010 snub

Delhi didn't keep promise to retain me: AB de Villiers recalls 2010 snub

Before making it big at the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the South African batting legend had three lukewarm season with the Delhi franchise, now known as Delhi Capitals.

AB de Villiers. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Press Trust of India Durban

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 09:50 AM IST
One of the greatest batters of modern era, AB de Villiers has revealed that he was snubbed by erstwhile Delhi Daredevils after spending three seasons at the IPL franchise.

But in a team meeting, also attended by explosive Australian opener David Warner, de Villiers was told that he was going to be "retained" but it happened otherwise as the franchise released him before the 2011 auction.

Recalling the incident in his YouTube channel, 'AB de Villiers 360', the former South African skipper said: "When I played in the 2010 season, I got called into the office and was told you are going to get retained, young AB de Villiers'."

"I sat alongside David Warner in that meeting. It came as a huge surprise to me a week or two later when I realised I had been released.

"So the communication wasn't great back in the day, that must be different these days but it's not a nice feeling," De Villiers added.

The 39-year-old said it was a huge blow and he was very nervous before the auction.

"You're unsure of your career, at that time in 2010 I think I only played five games in that IPL season so a lot of doubts crept up in my mind.

"But I did have a very good international season. I kept playing good cricket and luckily for me the auction happened and I got picked up by RCB, and it changed my life forever, so great memories with regards to that.

"I was so nervous. Then I got the news from Twitter that I was picked by RCB and the next moment Virat (Kohli) called."

De Villiers went on to mesmerise the Indian fans with his stroke-making and formed a dream combination with star batter Kohli at the top of the order for 11 seasons.

De Villiers said the released players should not feel disappointed as it's not the "end of the road".

"For all the released players, it's not the end of the road, keep a close eye on the auction. But if you're not picked up, it gives an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and work even harder," he added.

Topics :Delhi CapitalsIndian Premier LeagueIPLAB de Villiers

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 09:50 AM IST

