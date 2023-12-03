LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 5th T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE: Both teams are expected to make some changes in their Playing 11, given they would be testing many fringe players ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.
In the fifth and final T20 International series, India will lock horns with Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. India has already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead, and the Aussies will be playing for pride today. Both teams are expected to make some changes in their Playing 11, given they would be testing many fringe players ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.
India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade (c, wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell/Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Jason Behrendorff.
IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
India vs Australia live telecast details.
Sports 18 to live broadcast the India vs Australia 5th T20 in India in 11 languages.
IND vs AUS live streaming
Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 5th T20 in India for free.
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...
5:28 PM
IND vs AUS 5th T20 preview: Youngsters to get a look-in, India eye 4-1 win
The ever-milling modern-day sport does not allow extended celebrations and India, in the immediate aftermath of their T20I series triumph, will have to hit game-mode and treat the fifth match against Australia here Sunday as a workshop to fit two key pieces in their grooves ahead of an exacting assignment.
Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar will have significant roles to play in the T20Is against South Africa, beginning on December 10.
In that context, the Indian think-tank will be eager to see them firing in their last competitive outing before facing the Proteas at Durban.
Iyer might have been in grand touch during the recent 50-over World Cup, but the Raipur T20I on Friday was the Mumbaikar's first international match in the shortest format in over a year after playing against New Zealand at Napier last November.
The rust was visible while making a 7-ball eight without a single boundary.
So, Iyer will be looking to rack in some runs and he will be longing for an outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he cracked a hundred against Netherlands not so long ago in the one-day showpiece.
In fact, Chahar, who is regaining his range after a long injury lay-off, too finds himself in a similar scenario as Iyer.
5:17 PM
India vs Australia 5th T20 LIVE SCORE
Hello and welcome to India vs Australia 5th T20 International at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
