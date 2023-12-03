LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 5th T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

The ever-milling modern-day sport does not allow extended celebrations and India, in the immediate aftermath of their T20I series triumph, will have to hit game-mode and treat the fifth match against Australia here Sunday as a workshop to fit two key pieces in their grooves ahead of an exacting assignment.



In that context, the Indian think-tank will be eager to see them firing in their last competitive outing before facing the Proteas at Durban.



Iyer might have been in grand touch during the recent 50-over World Cup, but the Raipur T20I on Friday was the Mumbaikar's first international match in the shortest format in over a year after playing against New Zealand at Napier last November.



The rust was visible while making a 7-ball eight without a single boundary.



So, Iyer will be looking to rack in some runs and he will be longing for an outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he cracked a hundred against Netherlands not so long ago in the one-day showpiece.







Tap here to read the full article

Suryakumar Yadav, Mathew Wade. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI In fact, Chahar, who is regaining his range after a long injury lay-off, too finds himself in a similar scenario as Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar will have significant roles to play in the T20Is against South Africa, beginning on December 10.