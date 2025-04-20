IPL fever in Pakistan, fan caught watching IPL match during PSL | Watch

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs CSK head-to-head, toss stats in Mumbai, weather forecast The battle between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) added a new chapter when a Pakistani fan was seen streaming an IPL match during a PSL game. The video of the incident quickly went viral, with fans taking a dig at the PSL by commenting “Power of IPL”. The video is gaining more traction as Pakistani media continues to ask players like Sam Billings and Hasan Ali to compare the IPL and PSL.

While Sam said no other league is currently on the level of the IPL and that everyone is trying to be the second best, Ali said the PSL has the potential to outshine the IPL’s popularity with quality cricket.

Now, the new viral video is yet another statement on how big the stature of the IPL has become over the years.

Watch the full video below:

Billings shared his opinion, stating that the IPL stands out in terms of quality and stature, claiming it is the ultimate platform for T20 cricket. He remarked that while the PSL is a fantastic league with excellent cricketing talent, the IPL holds a unique position globally, and it is hard to look past its level of competition. Billings emphasised that the IPL has set the benchmark, with other leagues, including the PSL, still striving to reach that level.

PSL can challenge IPL’s popularity

On the other hand, Pakistan's senior fast bowler Hasan Ali had a different perspective when discussing the PSL’s potential to rival the IPL. Ahead of the season opener, Hasan expressed his belief that the PSL could attract more viewers if the quality of cricket was enhanced. According to him, fans will not hesitate to shift their loyalty if the PSL delivers top-notch cricket and entertainment.

He pointed out that if PSL players performed exceptionally well and showcased high-quality cricket, fans would likely “leave” the IPL to watch the PSL. Hasan’s comments reflect a strong belief in the PSL’s growth potential, with the right improvements to the competition’s standard. While acknowledging the IPL’s dominance, he suggested that the PSL could eventually become a strong contender in the T20 league landscape.