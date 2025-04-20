IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash against Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. With momentum on their side, PBKS will look to extend their winning run and move closer to the top of the points table, currently led by Delhi Capitals.

Fresh off a commanding win over RCB just two days ago, Punjab come into this fixture full of confidence. They have secured five victories in seven matches, and another win would further strengthen their playoff push. In their last meeting, Punjab outplayed Bengaluru in a rain-affected 14-over contest, showcasing both bowling depth and batting firepower.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, Punjab weather forecast, toss stats Meanwhile, RCB, under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, are desperate to turn their fortunes around. Reeling from a series of losses, they will be determined to respond with a strong performance. An away win against an in-form PBKS could be the spark they need to reignite their IPL 2025 campaign and shake up the standings.

IPL 2025 PBKS VS RCB broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

