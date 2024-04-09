Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 PBKS vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mullanpur
LiveNew Update

IPL 2024 PBKS vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mullanpur

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, PBKS vs SRH Playing 11: Daniel Vettori's men would aim to rectify their away form in a fascinating contest between Punjab and Sunrisers

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
PBKS vs SRH Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderbad full scorecard IPL 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will travel to Mullanpur, Mohali to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. 
Punjab is coming home after playing three away games and winning the last one in a thrilling fashion against Gujarat Titans. They have won the only match played at home against Delhi Capitals and would look to continue the winning momentum. 
Hyderabad too have two home wins to their kit. However, the way form of the orange brigade looks troublesome with two losses in two attempts. Daniel Vettori's men would aim to rectify their away form in a fascinating contest between Punjab and Sunrisers. 
IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Chennai Playing 11
IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
[Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh]
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
[Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat]
PBKS vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of PBKS vs SRH match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live streaming
PBKS vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

6:43 PM

Official pitch report of Mullanpur for PBKS vs SRH in IPL 2024

6:41 PM

What has the head-to-head record been between the two teams?

6:35 PM

What is the weather in Mullanpur going to be like for the PBKS vs SRH match?

6:32 PM

What is the pitch report of Mullanpur for the PBKS vs SRH match?

6:26 PM

What happened in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's last match?

6:19 PM

What happened in the Punjab Kings' last match?

6:17 PM

How is the points table going to be affected by the PBKS vs SRH match?

5:53 PM

What is the importance of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad's match?

5:37 PM

Welcome to the Live Blog of PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match

6:43 PM

Official pitch report of Mullanpur for PBKS vs SRH in IPL 2024

 
Deep Das Gupta and Simon Katich in their official pitch report said, "This is the first evening game of the IPL at this venue. 63m and 70m side boundaries while the straight boundary is at 72m. This looks like a similar pitch to the day game that was played here, the pitch looks rock hard and it does look like a 200-run surface. 
 
There's an even covering of grass, the power-packed SRH batting line-up will enjoy playing here. Plenty of runs here tonight, and not much dew is expected either. Another high-scoring affair, reckon, in their pitch report."
 

6:41 PM

What has the head-to-head record been between the two teams?

 
Punjab and Hyderabad have come across each other on 31 occasions so far with the latter winning 14 matches. Punjab Kings have managed to win only seven matches.
 
Total matches played:21
Sunrisers Hyderabad won:14
Punjab Kings won:7
No result:0
Abandoned:0
 
PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Mohali
 
Matches played:6
Sunrisers Hyderabad:4
Punjab Kings:2
 
PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad
 
Matches played: 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7
Punjab Kings: 1
 

6:35 PM

What is the weather in Mullanpur going to be like for the PBKS vs SRH match?

 
The Chandigarh weather is expected to be pleasant for a game of cricket on April 9. The evening temperature will be around 18 degrees celsius. The humidity in the night will be at 18-19 per cent.
 

6:32 PM

What is the pitch report of Mullanpur for the PBKS vs SRH match?

 
Mullanpur's wicket is expected to assist batters like it did during the PBKS vs DC match (3:30 PM start game). With the PBKS vs SRH game set to start in the evening, the dew might into play as well.
 

6:26 PM

What happened in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's last match?

 
Hyderabad had an easy outing against the Super Kings at home as they restricted the yellow brigade to only 165/5, thanks to brilliant bowling from Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins and others. Chasing the target down posed no problems for the Hyderabad side, as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head them a quick start and Aiden Markram finished it well with fifty. 
 

6:19 PM

What happened in the Punjab Kings' last match?

 
In the last match that Punjab Kings played in the IPL 2024, two uncapped Indians Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma turned out to be the heroes with the bat. Chasing 200 ti win, they thrashed the Gujarat Titans bowlers all-round the park, eventually winning in the last over. 
 

6:17 PM

How is the points table going to be affected by the PBKS vs SRH match?

 
Before the start of this match, Surisers Hyderabad have been ranked fifth and Punjab Kings sixth in the points table. Both of them have four points and one of them would surely win. This means that either of them could get into the top five by replacing Chennai Super Kings with a superior net run rate. However, SRH's chances of beating CSK on the net run rate are higher given that Punjab's net run rate is in the negative. 
 
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

5:53 PM

What is the importance of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad's match?

 
This match is important as both the teams are coming on the back of victories which have come after defeats in their previous games. Thus the morale of both Punjab and Hyderabad is high. They have an equal number of points from an equal number of games as well. Thus a victory here will not only keep their momentum going but also help them increase their lead over other teams in middle-table mayhem. 
 

5:37 PM

Welcome to the Live Blog of PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 from the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsSunrisers HyderabadPat CumminsShikhar Dhawan

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News