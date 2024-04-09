IPL 2024 PBKS vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mullanpur

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will travel to Mullanpur, Mohali to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Punjab is coming home after playing three away games and winning the last one in a thrilling fashion against Gujarat Titans. They have won the only match played at home against Delhi Capitals and would look to continue the winning momentum.

Hyderabad too have two home wins to their kit. However, the way form of the orange brigade looks troublesome with two losses in two attempts. Daniel Vettori's men would aim to rectify their away form in a fascinating contest between Punjab and Sunrisers.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada