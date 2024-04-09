IPL 2024 PBKS vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mullanpur

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will travel to Mullanpur, Mohali to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Punjab is coming home after playing three away games and winning the last one in a thrilling fashion against Gujarat Titans. They have won the only match played at home against Delhi Capitals and would look to continue the winning momentum.
Hyderabad too have two home wins to their kit. However, the way form of the orange brigade looks troublesome with two losses in two attempts. Daniel Vettori's men would aim to rectify their away form in a fascinating contest between Punjab and Sunrisers.
IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada
[Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh]
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
[Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat]
PBKS vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of PBKS vs SRH match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live streaming
PBKS vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
