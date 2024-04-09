IPL 2024 PBKS vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mullanpur
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, PBKS vs SRH Playing 11: Daniel Vettori's men would aim to rectify their away form in a fascinating contest between Punjab and Sunrisers
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will travel to Mullanpur, Mohali to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh Stadium on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Punjab is coming home after playing three away games and winning the last one in a thrilling fashion against Gujarat Titans. They have won the only match played at home against Delhi Capitals and would look to continue the winning momentum.
Hyderabad too have two home wins to their kit. However, the way form of the orange brigade looks troublesome with two losses in two attempts. Daniel Vettori's men would aim to rectify their away form in a fascinating contest between Punjab and Sunrisers.
IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11 prediction
PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada
[Impact Sub: Arshdeep Singh]
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
[Impact Sub: Jaydev Unadkat]
PBKS vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of PBKS vs SRH match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live streaming
PBKS vs SRH live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
6:32 PM
What is the pitch report of Mullanpur for the PBKS vs SRH match?
Mullanpur's wicket is expected to assist batters like it did during the PBKS vs DC match (3:30 PM start game). With the PBKS vs SRH game set to start in the evening, the dew might into play as well.
6:26 PM
What happened in the Sunrisers Hyderabad's last match?
Hyderabad had an easy outing against the Super Kings at home as they restricted the yellow brigade to only 165/5, thanks to brilliant bowling from Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins and others. Chasing the target down posed no problems for the Hyderabad side, as Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head them a quick start and Aiden Markram finished it well with fifty.
6:19 PM
What happened in the Punjab Kings' last match?
In the last match that Punjab Kings played in the IPL 2024, two uncapped Indians Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma turned out to be the heroes with the bat. Chasing 200 ti win, they thrashed the Gujarat Titans bowlers all-round the park, eventually winning in the last over.
6:17 PM
How is the points table going to be affected by the PBKS vs SRH match?
Before the start of this match, Surisers Hyderabad have been ranked fifth and Punjab Kings sixth in the points table. Both of them have four points and one of them would surely win. This means that either of them could get into the top five by replacing Chennai Super Kings with a superior net run rate. However, SRH's chances of beating CSK on the net run rate are higher given that Punjab's net run rate is in the negative.
5:53 PM
What is the importance of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad's match?
This match is important as both the teams are coming on the back of victories which have come after defeats in their previous games. Thus the morale of both Punjab and Hyderabad is high. They have an equal number of points from an equal number of games as well. Thus a victory here will not only keep their momentum going but also help them increase their lead over other teams in middle-table mayhem.
5:37 PM
Welcome to the Live Blog of PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 from the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
