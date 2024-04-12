Jasprit Bumrah: Top 5 bowling performances in Indian Premier League history

Jasprit Bumrah was the lone knight in the shining armour as far as Mumbai Indians; bowling was concerned against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, April 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite Bumrah claiming five wickets and giving away just 21 runs in his four overs, RCB managed to put on 196/8 at the board.

With his figures of 5/21, Bumrah became only the second bowler after Lucknow Super Giants' Yash Thakur to record a five-wicket haul in IPL 2024. However, this was not Bumrah's best-ever performance in his IPL career.

5/10 in IPL 2022 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

It was at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai that Bumrah achieved his best figures. While bowling against the Knight Riders the right pacer took five wickets and gave away only 10 runs. However, despite this brilliant showing, Pat Cummins and Tim Soutee stopped Mumbai for 113 and Buymrah ended up on the losing side.





5/21 in IPL 2024 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

But this was not the case during the second five-wicket haul for Bumrah as he took 5/21 against RCB and his team ended up winning the match by seven wickets with 27 balls to spare. It was during this game that Bumrah stopped the run machine Virat Kohli for only three.

4/14 in IPL 2020 vs Delhi Capitals

Before claiming his first five-wicket haul, Bumrah had made his 100th IPL match memorable by picking up his then-best figures of 4/14 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during Qualifier 1. Mumbai ended up winning the game by 57 runs.



3/7 in IPL 2017 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata seems to be Bumrah's favourite team as the Gujarat-born had recorded the figures of 3/7 against them during Qualifier 2 of IPL 2017. It was thanks to this effort of his as a 23-year-old that Mumbai beat KKR convincingly and qualified for the final.

3/13 in IPL 2016 Delhi Capitals