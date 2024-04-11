IPL 2024 today's match: LSG vs DC Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to bounce back from their losing streak when they lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (April 12). Delhi are coming after a loss against Mumbai Indians and they are at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, for Lucknow, it is an opportunity to get on the top of the table with a win in this game.

Since Mayank Yadav has been injured, Mohsin Khan will most likely fill; up for him in the Lucknow playing 11. As for Delhi, they would hope that Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are fit again to play as otherwise their bowling lineup looks compromised.

IPL 2024: LSG vs DC Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

[Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth]

DC Playing 11 probables: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

[Impact substitute - Kumar Kushagra]

Lucknow vs Delhi head-to-head

Total matches played: 3

Delhi Capitals won: 0

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Mitchell Marsh, Rasikh Dar Salam

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 26 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the LSG vs DC live toss take place on Thursday (April 12)?

In IPL 2024, LSG vs DC live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the LSG vs DC live match start on April 12?

The Lucknow vs Delhi live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 12 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaLSGl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the LSG vs DC IPL match in India for free.