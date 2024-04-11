IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR), despite their loss against the Gujarat Titans by three wickets, remain at the top of the IPL 2024 points table ahead of the big Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 11.

The two teams competing today- Mumbai and Bengaluru are at the eighth and ninth positions in the points table. Not a lot would change after tonight's game in the points table apart from the fact that a big loss could put either of the teams at the bottom of the table and lift the Delhi Capitals up.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remained in the second spot despite losing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match. CSK are in the fourth position while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the fourth.





Check IPL 2024 Points Table here



IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 8 0.897 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 3 1 0 6 1.528 3 Lucknow Super Giants 4 3 1 0 6 0.775 4 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 0 6 0.666 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 0 6 0.344 6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 0 6 -0.637 7 Punjab Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.196 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 0 2 -0.704 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 0 2 -0.843 10 Delhi Capitals 5 1 4 0 2 -1.370 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) established their place in the fifth position after beating Punjab Kings. Punjab slipped to the seventh position after GT's thrilling win against RR.

Points table updated ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 11



IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers





Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 5 5 2 316 113* 105.33 216 146.29 1 2 29 12 2 Riyan Parag (RR) 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 0 3 17 17 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151 0 2 19 9 4 Sanju Samson (RR) 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 0 3 24 10 5 Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 0 226 45 37.65 177 127.68 0 0 23 3

Stats Updated ahead of the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on April 11 Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder ahead of the MI vs RCB match on April 11. He has an opportunity to stretch the lead by playing well in this game. There was a lot of movement in the top five batters list after Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag hit fifties during the RR vs GT match.

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap ahead of the MI vs RCB match on April 11. After he took two wickets against the Gujarat Titans during the RR vs GT match on April 10, Chahal replaced CSK's Mustafizur Rahman at the top.