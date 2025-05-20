Joginder Sharma believes Dhoni should retire from IPL after 2025 season

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs RR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats In what could reignite debates around the future of one of Indian cricket’s most iconic figures, former India cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma has opined that it may be time for M S Dhoni to call it a day from the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, 43, who has been the heart and soul of Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008, once again took over leadership duties during a troubled IPL 2025 campaign. However, with CSK failing to make the playoffs and the legendary keeper-batsman showing visible signs of slowing down, questions have resurfaced about whether the 18th season should be his last. While Dhoni has not made a definitive statement about his retirement, Sharma’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that the time may be right for the legend to walk away on his own terms.

A difficult season for Chennai and Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings, one of the most decorated teams in IPL history with five titles and 12 playoff appearances, endured a disappointing run in IPL 2025. With designated captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament due to injury, Dhoni was forced to step back into a leadership role. But the magic didn’t quite return this time. CSK failed to find momentum and, for the first time in recent memory, looked a pale shadow of its dominant past. The team crashed out in the group stage, leading to heavy speculation around Dhoni’s future and whether this campaign marked the end of an era.

Joginder Sharma calls for Dhoni to ‘rest’

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs RR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats Joginder Sharma, who famously bowled the final over in India’s win at the 2007 T20 World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy, believes that it might be the right moment for his former skipper to consider stepping away. Speaking to ANI, Joginder suggested that while Dhoni still possesses remarkable fitness, it may be better for him to “rest” now rather than continue pushing his limits. He felt that, given Dhoni’s immense legacy and achievements, this could be a fitting time for a dignified farewell — one that preserves his greatness without risking a gradual decline.

Signs pointing to retirement grow louder

Speculation around Dhoni’s potential retirement has been building for months. It intensified when his family was spotted at Chepauk during CSK’s fixture against Delhi Capitals, hinting at a possible farewell tour. Dhoni’s decision to bat lower down the order added fuel to the rumours, especially after CSK head coach Stephen Fleming publicly admitted that Dhoni’s body might no longer allow him to bat for long stretches. Fleming revealed that the veteran “can’t bat for 10 overs running full stick” — a clear indication that the team was managing Dhoni’s workload to accommodate his physical limitations.

Dhoni hints at future decision post-season