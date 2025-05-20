IPL 2025: CSK vs RR pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table, teams eliminated from playoffs race; MI, DC chances Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With both teams already eliminated from the playoff race and occupying the bottom two spots on the points table, this encounter is essentially a dead rubber.

For CSK, this will be their second-last match of the season. The five-time IPL champions have had a forgettable campaign, managing only three wins from their 12 outings so far. They've spent most of the tournament lingering in the lower half of the standings. However, one silver lining has been the emergence of promising young talents such as Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, who have shown glimpses of brilliance despite limited game time.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be playing their final match of the season. After a narrow defeat to Punjab Kings in their previous game, the Sanju Samson-led side will be eager to end their campaign on a high and give something back to their supporters. Interestingly, the Royals had the upper hand the last time they met CSK earlier in the season, and they’ll be aiming to replicate that winning performance.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch report for CSK vs RR, IPL 2025

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is anticipated to be on the slower side, favoring spin bowlers due to its dry surface and occasional grassy patches. Over the last 10 matches at this venue, the average first-innings score has been 216, suggesting it offers good conditions for batting, although the surface may provide some assistance to spinners as the game progresses.

VENUE – ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI (IN IPL SINCE 2024) • Matches - 10, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 2, Tied -1 • Avg 1st Inns score – 213/6 (Run Rate – 10.65) • Lowest Total Defended – 204, Highest Target Chased – 200 • 200+ Totals: 11 times in 10 matches | Sixes Per Match - 22 • Pace: Overs% - 58, Wkts – 62, Eco – 11, SR – 22.1 Spin: Overs% - 42, Wkts – 52, Eco – 9.4, SR – 19.3 • Winning Score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (in IPL since 2024) ◦ 1st Inns score 190 or above: Mts – 8, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 1 ◦ 1st Inns score less than 190: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 1, Tied - 1

Dew is expected to play a crucial role in the latter stages of the match, which could influence the captain winning the toss to choose bowling first.

In the previous fixture at this ground between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, bowlers struggled to contain runs, and batters found it easier to play attacking shots.

Recent match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The most recent match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the hosts DC lose at home to the Gujarat Titans, with the visitors winning the tie by 10 wickets to ensure their playoff spot this year.