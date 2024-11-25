KKR's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Full list of players bought by KKR

List of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 mega auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped 1 Venkatesh Iyer Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 23,75,00,000 Capped 2 Anrich Nortje Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 6,50,00,000 Capped 3 Quinton De Kock Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 3,60,00,000 Capped 4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rs 30,00,000 Rs 3,00,00,000 Uncapped 5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rs 2,00,00,000 Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped 6 Vaibhav Arora Rs 30,00,000 Rs 1,80,00,000 Uncapped 7 Rovman Powell Rs 1,50,00,000 Rs 1,50,00,000 Capped 8 Mayank Markande Rs 30,00,000 Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped ALSO READ: Buttler to Rabada: Top five costliest overseas players in IPL 2025 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Rinku Singh (13 cr) Retention 2 Varun Chakravarthy (12 cr) Retention 3 Sunil Narine (12 cr) Retention 4 Andre Russell (12 cr) Retention 5 Harshit Rana (4 cr) Retention 6 Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made bold moves in the IPL 2025 mega auction, complementing their retained core with a mix of marquee players and promising talents.KKR made a splash by securing Venkatesh Iyer for an eye-popping Rs 23.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in their lineup. The dynamic all-rounder is expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s quest for success. Another big buy was South African pacer Anrich Nortje, acquired for Rs 6.50 crore, bringing firepower to the bowling attack.Adding to their firepower, KKR purchased seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock for Rs 3.60 crore and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz at his base price of Rs 2 crore, fortifying their top-order and keeping options.The team also invested in uncapped talents like Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Rs 3 crore and Vaibhav Arora for Rs 1.80 crore, demonstrating faith in emerging players. Rovman Powell was a notable capped addition at Rs 1.50 crore, while Mayank Markande joined at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.