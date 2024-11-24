IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold and unsold in Jeddah

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed all records to become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went all in, securing him for an eye-watering Rs 27 crore during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.
Pant surpasses Iyer and Starc in dramatic bidding wars
Minutes before Pant’s record-breaking bid, Shreyas Iyer had briefly held the title of the league’s costliest player, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore. Iyer’s record itself had toppled Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who made his IPL return with a Rs 24.75 crore deal.
Pant’s acquisition saw fierce competition as LSG locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and later Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Even Delhi Capitals (DC) attempted to retain Pant using their Right to Match (RTM) card, but they couldn’t keep pace with LSG’s staggering final bid.
LSG gets the complete package in Pant
More From This Section
With Pant in their ranks, LSG has not only secured an explosive top-order batter but also a reliable wicketkeeper and a strong captaincy candidate. Known for his big-stage performances and electrifying presence on the field, Pant brings a multifaceted skillset that can transform LSG’s fortunes.
Proven talent on the global stage
Pant’s credentials extend far beyond IPL boundaries. As an all-format player for India, he has delivered clutch performances in the toughest conditions, particularly in Test cricket. While his T20 International (T20I) numbers—1,209 runs in 76 matches at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of nearly 128—may not dazzle, his overall T20 stats tell a different story. With 5,022 runs in 202 matches at a strike rate of over 145, including two centuries and 25 fifties, Pant remains one of the most dangerous T20 players globally.
A legacy with Delhi Capitals
Pant has been synonymous with Delhi Capitals (DC) since his IPL debut in 2016. Over seven seasons, he scored 3,284 runs in 110 matches at an impressive average of 35.31, including a century and 18 fifties. Appointed DC captain in 2021, Pant led the team to the playoffs that year, further cementing his status as a leader.
|Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction
|Player Name
|Auction price
|IPL team
|Rishabh Pant
|Rs 27 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Shreyas Iyer
|Rs 26.75 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Rs 23.75 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Arshdeep Singh
|Rs 18 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Kagiso Rabada
|Rs 10.75 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Jos Buttler
|Rs 15.75 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Mitchell Starc
|Rs 11.75 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Mohammed Shami
|Rs 10 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|David Miller
|Rs 7.5 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rs 18 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Mohammed Siraj
|Rs 12.25 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Liam Livingstone
|Rs 8.75 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|KL Rahul
|Rs 14 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Harry Brook
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Aiden Markram
|Rs 2 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Devon Conway
|Rs 6.25 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rahul Tripathi
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Rs 9 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Harshal Patel
|Rs 8 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rachin Ravindra
|Rs 4 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|R Ashwin
|Rs 9.75 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Marcus Stoinis
|Rs 11 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Mitchell Marsh
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Glenn Maxwell
|Rs 4.20 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Quinton de Kock
|Rs 3.60 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Phil Salt
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Ramanullah Gurbaz
|Rs 2 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders