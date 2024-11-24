Business Standard
IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold and unsold in Jeddah

David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal went unsold on Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction. Check full list of players bought at IPL auction and costliest buy list here

Full list of players sold in IPL 2025 mega auction

Full list of players sold in IPL 2025 mega auction

Anish Kumar
Nov 24 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed all records to become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went all in, securing him for an eye-watering Rs 27 crore during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.  
 
Pant surpasses Iyer and Starc in dramatic bidding wars
 
Minutes before Pant’s record-breaking bid, Shreyas Iyer had briefly held the title of the league’s costliest player, going to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore. Iyer’s record itself had toppled Australia’s Mitchell Starc, who made his IPL return with a Rs 24.75 crore deal.  
 
Pant’s acquisition saw fierce competition as LSG locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and later Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Even Delhi Capitals (DC) attempted to retain Pant using their Right to Match (RTM) card, but they couldn’t keep pace with LSG’s staggering final bid.   
 
 
LSG gets the complete package in Pant

With Pant in their ranks, LSG has not only secured an explosive top-order batter but also a reliable wicketkeeper and a strong captaincy candidate. Known for his big-stage performances and electrifying presence on the field, Pant brings a multifaceted skillset that can transform LSG’s fortunes.  
 
Proven talent on the global stage
 
Pant’s credentials extend far beyond IPL boundaries. As an all-format player for India, he has delivered clutch performances in the toughest conditions, particularly in Test cricket. While his T20 International (T20I) numbers—1,209 runs in 76 matches at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of nearly 128—may not dazzle, his overall T20 stats tell a different story. With 5,022 runs in 202 matches at a strike rate of over 145, including two centuries and 25 fifties, Pant remains one of the most dangerous T20 players globally.  
 
A legacy with Delhi Capitals
 
Pant has been synonymous with Delhi Capitals (DC) since his IPL debut in 2016. Over seven seasons, he scored 3,284 runs in 110 matches at an impressive average of 35.31, including a century and 18 fifties. Appointed DC captain in 2021, Pant led the team to the playoffs that year, further cementing his status as a leader.   
Full list of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Player Name Auction price IPL team
Rishabh Pant Rs 27 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer Rs 26.75 crore Punjab Kings
Venkatesh Iyer Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings
Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore Gujarat Titans
Jos Buttler Rs 15.75 crore Gujarat Titans
Mitchell Starc Rs 11.75 crore Delhi Capitals
Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Miller Rs 7.5 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings
Mohammed Siraj Rs 12.25 crore Gujarat Titans
Liam Livingstone Rs 8.75 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
KL Rahul Rs 14 crore Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook Rs 6.25 crore Delhi Capitals
Aiden Markram Rs 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Devon Conway Rs 6.25 crore Chennai Super Kings
Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.40 crore Chennai Super Kings
Jake Fraser-McGurk Rs 9 crore Delhi Capitals
Harshal Patel Rs 8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rachin Ravindra Rs 4 crore Chennai Super Kings
R Ashwin Rs 9.75 crore Chennai Super Kings
Marcus Stoinis Rs 11 crore Punjab Kings
Mitchell Marsh Rs 3.40 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Glenn Maxwell Rs 4.20 crore Punjab Kings
Quinton de Kock Rs 3.60 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Phil Salt Rs 11.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ramanullah Gurbaz Rs 2 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
 
 

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

