IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2: IPL teams remaining purse, slots to be filled

The stage is set for a dramatic Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction today as all ten franchises prepare to lock horns in a battle for the best remaining talent. With strategic needs and limited purses in play, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Here’s how the teams stand before the action resumes.

RCB leads the pack with a hefty purse

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold and unsold in Jeddah Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enters Day 2 as the financial powerhouse, boasting Rs 30.65 crore in their kitty. With just nine players signed, including three overseas, they have ample room to fill their squad with both star power and depth. Expect fireworks as RCB eyes marquee names to chase their elusive IPL title.

Mumbai Indians hold a strong hand

Mumbai Indians (MI), with Rs 26.10 crore and only nine players secured, find themselves in a commanding position. Despite their lack of overseas players—just one so far—the five-time champions are likely to make bold moves to bolster their squad and maintain their legacy.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in a comfortable zone

Punjab Kings (Rs 22.50 crore) and Gujarat Titans (Rs 17.50 crore) have room to manoeuvre, with relatively balanced squads of 12 and 14 players, respectively. With a combined total of only five overseas players, both teams are expected to splurge on international stars to complete their rosters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad under pressure

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face an uphill battle with the lowest remaining purse—just Rs 5.15 crore. Despite having a squad of 13 players, their limited funds could force them into calculated bids rather than extravagant plays. Every move SRH makes will need to be razor-sharp.

Chennai, Delhi, and Lucknow tread cautiously

ALSO READ: CSK's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction Chennai Super Kings (Rs 15.60 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.80 crore), and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 14.85 crore) sit in the mid-tier range with varying squad sizes and overseas players. While these teams have enough in their purses to make meaningful acquisitions, their moves will likely be measured and strategic.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders: The dark horses

Rajasthan Royals (Rs 17.35 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.05 crore) are known for their unpredictable auction strategies. With limited overseas players (four for Rajasthan, five for Kolkata), expect these franchises to take calculated risks and go all-in for specific targets.