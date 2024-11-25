Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2: IPL teams remaining purse, slots to be filled

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enters Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction as the financial powerhouse, boasting Rs 30.65 crore in their kitty

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:12 AM IST
The stage is set for a dramatic Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction today as all ten franchises prepare to lock horns in a battle for the best remaining talent. With strategic needs and limited purses in play, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Here’s how the teams stand before the action resumes.
 
RCB leads the pack with a hefty purse
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enters Day 2 as the financial powerhouse, boasting Rs 30.65 crore in their kitty. With just nine players signed, including three overseas, they have ample room to fill their squad with both star power and depth. Expect fireworks as RCB eyes marquee names to chase their elusive IPL title. 
 
Mumbai Indians hold a strong hand
 
Mumbai Indians (MI), with Rs 26.10 crore and only nine players secured, find themselves in a commanding position. Despite their lack of overseas players—just one so far—the five-time champions are likely to make bold moves to bolster their squad and maintain their legacy.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in a comfortable zone
 
Punjab Kings (Rs 22.50 crore) and Gujarat Titans (Rs 17.50 crore) have room to manoeuvre, with relatively balanced squads of 12 and 14 players, respectively. With a combined total of only five overseas players, both teams are expected to splurge on international stars to complete their rosters.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad under pressure
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face an uphill battle with the lowest remaining purse—just Rs 5.15 crore. Despite having a squad of 13 players, their limited funds could force them into calculated bids rather than extravagant plays. Every move SRH makes will need to be razor-sharp.
 
Chennai, Delhi, and Lucknow tread cautiously
 
Chennai Super Kings (Rs 15.60 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.80 crore), and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 14.85 crore) sit in the mid-tier range with varying squad sizes and overseas players. While these teams have enough in their purses to make meaningful acquisitions, their moves will likely be measured and strategic. 
 
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders: The dark horses
 
Rajasthan Royals (Rs 17.35 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.05 crore) are known for their unpredictable auction strategies. With limited overseas players (four for Rajasthan, five for Kolkata), expect these franchises to take calculated risks and go all-in for specific targets.
 

Remaining purse of all 10 teams at the start of IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2 action

 
IPL teams Remaining purse Total players Overseas players
Chennai Super Kings Rs 15.60 CR 12 4
Delhi Capitals Rs 13.80 CR 13 4
Gujarat Titans Rs 17.50 CR 14 3
Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 10.05 CR 13 5
Lucknow Super Giants Rs 14.85 CR 12 4
Mumbai Indians Rs 26.10 CR 9 1
Punjab Kings Rs 22.50 CR 12 2
Rajasthan Royals Rs 17.35 CR 11 4
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 30.65 CR 9 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5.15 CR 13 4
 
All the franchise can have a maxium of 25 players and mininum of 15 players in their squad
 
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

