IPL 2024: GT vs DC head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

Gujarat vs Delhi head-to-head: The Rishabh Pant-led side will look to continue the momentum from last season when they beat the Titans at home

IPL 2024 GT vs DC head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 8:22 PM IST
In match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17 (Wednesday) starting at 7:30 pm IST. 

Delhi have enjoyed a good stay at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they have the highest win per cent (66) of all teams in IPL to have played at this venue. 
The Rishabh Pant-led side will look to continue the momentum from last season when they beat the Titans at home while Shubman Gill will push his men to get back to winning easily on home turf. 

GT vs DC Head to head in IPL history

Gujarat and Delhi have played against each other in only three matches. While the Titans have won two, Delhi, after struggling last season, managed to eke one win out of one of the top teams of IPL 2023. 

Total matches played: 3
Delhi Capitals won: 1
Gujarat Titans won: 2
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Head-to-Head at different venues

  Results Delhi Capitals Stats Gujarat Titans Stats  
  P DC GT T
Overall 3 1 2 -
Match Types        
T20 Match 3 1 2 -
At Venues        
Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 - 1 -
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 - -
In Countries        
India 3 1 2 -

GT vs DC head-to-head in Ahmedabad

Matches played: 1
Delhi Capitals: 1
Gujarat Titans: 0

GT vs DC head-to-head in Delhi 

Matches played: 1
Delhi Capitals: 0
Gujarat Titans: 1

Narendra Modi Stadium IPL record

City Ahmedabad
Country India
Also or previously Known as Sardar Patel Stadium, Gujarat Stadium
First Match 20/03/10
Last T20 Match 04/04/24
Matches Played 30
Matches Won Batting First 14 (46.67%)
Matches Won Batting Second 16 (53.33%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 14 (46.67%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 16 (53.33%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 129 Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) 26/05/2023 v Mumbai Indians
Best Bowling 05/10/24 M M Sharma (Gujarat Titans) 26/05/2023 v Mumbai Indians
Highest Team Innings 233/3 (Gujarat Titans) 26/05/2023 v Mumbai Indians
Lowest Team Innings 102 (Rajasthan Royals) 08/05/2014 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Run Chase Achieved 200/7 (Punjab Kings) 04/04/2024 v Gujarat Titans
Average Runs per Wicket 27.66
Average Runs per Over 8.51
Average Score Batting First 172.8

Ahmedabad pitch report for the GT vs DC match

In the three games at Narendra Modi Stadium, it is the team chasing that has managed to win two matches. In the first match, hosts Gujarat were able to defend a total against Mumbai because the latter failed to plan the chase properly. Therefore, this pitch supports the chasing team as out of 19 times since IPL 2022, the chasing team has won 15 matches. 

Ahmedabad weather forecast during the GT vs DC IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky on April 17. However,  it is going to be very hot as dry heat will prevail in Ahmedabad. The temperatures will be between 40 and 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 17 per cent at 7 pm to 26 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.
