IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continue to be at the top of the IPL 2024 points table as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 15. With a win here, Hyderabad could make their way to the top three as they have a better net run rate than Chennai Super Kings, who are currently in the third position.
However, even if Bengaluru win today, they are unlikely to be lifted from their position at the bottom of the table. They would get even with Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at four points.
But if RCB manages to get a very big win, they can cross all these three teams to be ranked seventh as well. If Hyderabad loses big, they might cede their current fourth position to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) who are placed fifth. Gujarat Titans with six points is at the sixth spot.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|0.871
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.688
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.436
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.038
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.637
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.196
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.124
Stats updated ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on April 15
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers
Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is the orange cap holder. Rohit Sharma stormed into the top five of the Orange cap leaderboard with his first hundred in IPL 2024. Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are at two and three respectively.
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|6
|2
|319
|113*
|79.75
|216
|141.77
|1
|2
|29
|12
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|6
|6
|2
|284
|84*
|71
|183
|155.19
|0
|3
|18
|18
|3
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|6
|6
|2
|264
|82*
|66
|170
|155.29
|0
|3
|25
|11
|4
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|6
|6
|1
|261
|105*
|52.2
|156
|167.3
|1
|0
|28
|15
|5
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|6
|6
|1
|255
|89*
|51
|168
|151
|0
|2
|19
|9
|5
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|6
|6
|0
|226
|45
|37.65
|177
|127.68
|0
|0
|23
|3
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers
Yuzvendra Chahal holds the purple cap. Jasprit Bumrah had the opportunity to take him over in his last game but was unable to take any wickets. Mustafizur Rahman moved one place up to the third spot after his one wicket in this game.
|Top six highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|6
|6
|22
|163
|11
|11/3
|14.81
|7.80
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|6
|6
|24
|146
|10
|5/21
|14.6
|6.08
|14.4
|0
|1
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|29/4
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|4
|Kagiso Rabada
|6
|6
|24
|191
|9
|18/2
|21.22
|7.95
|16
|0
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|6
|6
|24.0
|211
|9
|21/2
|23.44
|8.79
|13.75
|0
|0
Stats updated ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on April 15