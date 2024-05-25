Home / Cricket / IPL / News / KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: A look at Kolkata Knight Riders' road to finale

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final: A look at Kolkata Knight Riders' road to finale

Knight Riders have been one of the flawless sides in the tournament, turning up and delivering at every moment to make it to their fourth IPL final

IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Road to Final
IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Road to Final. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
The Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, May 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, winning nine of their 14 matches at the league stage. More importantly, they lost only three games in the entire season before reaching the finale.

Here's how KKR's road to IPL 2024 finale has been

Faced a tough ask first up

The Knight Riders were up against the Sunrisers in their first match and despite scoring a huge total of 208/7, they fell under pressure from Heinrich Klaasen, who nearly won the game single-handedly before the Harshit Rana rescue act in the last over.

After that win, they registered an easier victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they chased down the target of 187 with seven wickets in hand and many balls to spare.

However, against Chennai, Kolkata were outclassed in all three departments and ended up losing badly by seven wickets as they could only score 137/9 in their 20 overs. The yellow brigade chased it comfortably.

The 200-club of the Knight Riders

While these starting matches were tough ones, the Knight Riders, along with the Sunrisers, were the only two teams in the league to consistently get to the milestone of 200-run totals.

They scored 272 against the Delhi Capitals and 235 against the Lucknow Super Giants. In these two games, the Knight Riders registered huge wins by 106 and 98 runs respectively. However, in other 200-plus matches, Kolkata also struggled big time. While their totals of 223 and 261 were chased down by Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings respectively, RCB fell short by just a run while chasing 223 to win.

KKR's result of every game played in IPL 2024

OPPOSITION DATE KKR SCORE OPP SCORE RESULT VENUE
           
SRH 23/03/24 208/7 204/7 KKR WON BY 4 RUNS KOLKATA
RCB 29/03/24 186/3 182/6 KKR WON BY 7 WKTS BENGALURU
DC 03/04/24 272/7 166 KKR WON BY 106 RUNS VIZAG
CSK 08/04/24 137/9 141/3 CSK WON BY 7 WKTS CHENNAI
LSG 14/04/24 162/2 161/7 KKR WON BY 8 WKTS KOLKATA
RR 16/04/24 223/6 224/8 RR WON BY 2 WKTS KOLKATA
RCB 21/04/24 222/6 221 KKR WON 1 RUN KOLKATA
PBKS 26/04/24 261/6 262/3 PBKS WON BY 8 WKTS KOLKATA
DC 29/04/24 157/3 153/9 KKR WON BY 3 WKTS KOLKATA
MI 03/05/24 169 145 KKR WON BY 24 RUNS MUMABI
LSG 05/05/24 235/6 137 KKR WON BY 98 RUNS LUCKNOW
MI 11/05/24 157/7 139/8 KKR WON BY 18 RUNS KOLKATA
GT 13/05/24 NA NA MATCH ABANDONED WITHOUT TOSS AHMEDABAD
RR 19/05/24 NA NA MATCH ABANDONED WITHOUT TOSS GUAWAJATI
SRH 21/05/24 164/2 159 KKR WON BY 8 WKTS AHMEDABAD

Two matches abandoned

Against arch-rivals Mumbai, Kolkata registered easy wins and their two matches, one each against the Gujarat Titans and the Royals, were abandoned due to bad weather.

The big win in the Qualifier

Courtesy of finishing as the table topper, Kolkata had two bites at the cherry called IPL final. However, they needed just one chance to trounce Hyderabad by a whopping 8 wickets as they chased down 160 with more than six overs to spare

First Published: May 25 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

