SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM today

In Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of this match will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final.

While SRH lost to KKR in Qualifier 1 and thus were forced to play Qualifier 2, Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator and booked their place in this mega battle. Both Sunrisers and RR finished on 17 points at the league stage, but because of a better net run rate, SRH finished in the second position and got the chance to play Qualifier 1 instead of the Eliminator.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]

SRH Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj

Impact sub: Swapnil Singh

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers' Pat Cummins and Rajasthan's Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Live streaming

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 live score and match updates here