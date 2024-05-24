IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 key match-ups: Will RR bowlers stop SRH batters?





ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming In the penultimate match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will fight it out for the one vacant place for the final. A tough competition between bat and ball is expected to enthral the cricket fans, whether in the stadium or on the mobile and TV screens.

SRH vs RR match-up: Travis Head vs Sandeep Sharma

SRH opener Travis Head could take confidence from the fact that only Sandeep Sharma has got the better of him. Head has a strike rate of 173.3, 160, and 138.9 against Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan respectively.





Match ups: Head vs Rajasthan bowlers Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s Travis Head Trent Boult 3 52 30 0 - 173.3 7 3 Travis Head Yuzvendra Chahal 3 40 25 0 - 160 2 3 Travis Head Avesh Khan 3 25 18 2 12.5 138.9 4 1 Travis Head R Ashwin 4 10 17 0 - 58.8 0 0 Travis Head Sandeep Sharma 2 15 13 1 15 115.4 1 0 With R Ashwin having a better economy rate against Head, it won't come as a surprise if Sanju Samson uses the veteran spinner in the powerplay itself.

SRH vs RR match-up: Abhishek Sharma vs Avesh Khan

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, who has been used as one change bowler, could take the new ball against Abhishek Sharma, who scored against the RR bowler at a timid strike rate of 28.6.

However, Avesh never dismissed Abhishek in IPL but the SRH batter had become prey of Bout, Chahal and Ashwin in IPL.



Match ups: Abhishek vs Rajasthan bowlers Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s Abhishek Sharma Trent Boult 5 13 21 1 13 61.9 1 0 Abhishek Sharma R Ashwin 3 28 18 1 28 155.6 1 2 Abhishek Sharma Avesh Khan 3 2 7 2 1 28.6 0 0 Abhishek Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal 3 10 6 1 10 166.7 2 0