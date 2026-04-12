Losing 4 quick wickets was turning point: Venugopal Rao on DC's loss to CSK

Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao said losing four wickets in as many overs proved to be the turning point as they went down by 23 runs to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here.

Chasing 213 to win, DC were placed 61 for no loss in 4.5 overs but lost the wickets of KL Rahul (18), Pathum Nissanka (41), Axar Patel (1) and Sameer Rizvi (6) to slip to 76 for 4 in 8 overs on Saturday.

"I think after seeing this second inning's batting, there was a bit of due there. I felt losing four wickets in four overs was the turning point. In this format, always felt that back-to-back wickets, it's always cause for the team," Rao told reporters.

DC were also sloppy in the field as they missed a run-out of Ayush Mhatre and dropped a catch of Sanju Samson, who made them pay by scoring a 56-ball 115. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Rana fined 25% match fees, Gaikwad penalised during CSK vs DC "It happens. It's a long tournament, we will have one or two bad games. In the first three games, we fielded well. One-off game; after the strategic timeout, we missed a run-out and gave a life to Sanju in the same over," Rao said. "I think it's a game of momentum. I think we gave 15-20 runs extra. By chasing 213, if I'm not wrong, below 200 is always psychologically far better chance of chasing and all, especially these conditions." On Samson, Rao said: "He's a class player, boss. You need to accept it. For him coming to new franchise, obviously, big run is always important.