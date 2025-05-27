LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: RCB wins the toss, opts to field first in Lucknow
While RCB will be chasing a strategic spot in the playoffs, LSG will be determined to end their season on a high. A win for LSG would likely see them finish sixth on the points table.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
LSG vs RCB LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 tonight at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl first against hosts LSG.
With their playoff hopes already dashed, LSG will aim to conclude their campaign on a winning note. Led by Rishabh Pant, the Super Giants have registered six wins and suffered seven losses this season. They head into this clash with a morale-boosting 33-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their previous outing in Ahmedabad.
RCB, currently sitting third on the points table, still have a lot at stake. A victory in this match will guarantee them a top-two finish, which offers a direct path to Qualifier 1. Faf du Plessis and Co. have notched up eight wins and four losses from 13 matches, with one no-result. However, they will be looking to bounce back after a 42-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, which also took place in Lucknow.
IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB Playing 11
LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.
Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh
RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.
Impact Player: Rajat Patidar
LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS:
The coin toss betweenLucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (May 27).
LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:
The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match from Lucknow here.
7:15 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball of the night as the anticipation builds up for the fans in Lucknow. Will they see another LSG batting masterclass or will RCB get home comfortably on the night?
7:09 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: No Tim David for RCB!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke
7:01 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Jitesh Sharma wins the toss!
RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and has elected to bowl first against LSG in Lucknow tonight.
6:57 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Jitesh Sharma to captain RCB again
Jitesh Sharma was seen with the team sheet and is expected to lead RCB against tonight. Patidar expected to be restricted for an impact player role.
6:47 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss tonight which will clear all the playing 11 doubts and who will make a surprise appearance tonight if any.
6:39 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Josh Hazlewood returning for RCB tonight?
Josh Hazlewood has been spotted bowling a lot of balls in the warm-up hinting towards a potential comeback from injury tonight. However, some reports suggest that he will put back into action in the playoffs and won't be rushed into the play.
6:33 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Will Rajat Patidar return as captain?
RCB skipper Rajat Patidar came back in the previous game as an impact player after recovering from his injury for RCB but it is still not confirmed whether he will return as the captain of the side against LSG or not. Jitesh Sharma is likely to continue as skipper in a crucial game for the side tonight.
6:23 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: Can LSG cause an upset at home?
With LSG's last league game in front of their fans, they would be looking forward to end their season on a high and dent RCB's hopes of playing in the Qualifier 1 by clinching the top spot in the points table.
6:18 PM
LSG vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: RCB eyeing top 2 spot in Lucknow!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It is the final league game with RCB eyeing a top 2 finish on the night. Toss to take place at 7 PM IST.
