Narendra Modi Stadium's drainage system put to test in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The revised start time is yet to be announced, as intermittent showers continue to affect the conditions.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) renew their rivalry as they clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first.
 
The cut-off time to hold a full 20-over match is 9:30 PM, after which the number of overs will begin to be reduced.
 
However, rain interrupted proceedings shortly after the toss, causing a delay in the start of the match. The revised start time is yet to be announced, as intermittent showers continue to affect the conditions.  Check PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here  Narendra Modi Stadium drainiage system 

Like most major cricket venues across India, the Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a world-class drainage setup. It features an advanced sub-soil drainage system capable of absorbing rainwater in under 30 minutes, significantly reducing weather-related match delays.

This cutting-edge system can handle up to 75mm of rainfall—three times more than standard drainage systems—and operates approximately 36 times faster than conventional methods. As a result, once the rain stops, the ground staff would need only about half an hour to get the field ready for play.

 

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

