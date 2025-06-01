Narendra Modi Stadium's drainage system put to test in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) renew their rivalry as they clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The cut-off time to hold a full 20-over match is 9:30 PM, after which the number of overs will begin to be reduced.

However, rain interrupted proceedings shortly after the toss, causing a delay in the start of the match. The revised start time is yet to be announced, as intermittent showers continue to affect the conditions. Like most major cricket venues across India, the Narendra Modi Stadium boasts a world-class drainage setup. It features an advanced sub-soil drainage system capable of absorbing rainwater in under 30 minutes, significantly reducing weather-related match delays.