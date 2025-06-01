IPL 2025: Aamir Khan joins JioStar broadcast team for Qualifier 2 & Final

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium Aamir Khan is set to bring Bollywood flair to the biggest stage of IPL 2025 as he joins JioStar’s star-studded broadcast panel for the play-offs. The actor, widely known for his love of cricket, will feature in the pre-match shows of both Qualifier 2 on 1 June and the grand finale on 3 June. His appearances will be broadcast on Star Sports and JioHotstar, where he’ll be joined by actress Genelia D’Souza and the cast of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. More than just a special guest, Aamir will also lend his voice in the commentary box—making his on-air debut during two of the most crucial matches of this season.

Star Power Meets Cricketing Drama JioStar, continuing its tradition of blending entertainment with sport, has added a cinematic punch to its IPL presentation. Aamir Khan’s inclusion brings a new dimension to the high-stakes Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), and the final showdown on 3 June, where the winner of the qualifier will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Bollywood icon is expected to participate in the pre-match build-ups, match predictions, and engage in insightful analysis alongside cricket legends and former IPL champions. As per sources close to the production, Aamir is also likely to take part in fun cricketing segments, giving fans a dose of his off-screen enthusiasm for the sport.