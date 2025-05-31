IPL 2025, Qualifier 2: PBKS vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Punjab Kings will face off against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2025, with the high-stakes encounter taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this crucial match will book a place in the final, where they will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After an impressive campaign, Punjab Kings topped the league table with nine victories from 14 matches, securing a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team will be determined to push further and take a step closer to claiming their maiden IPL title.

Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth in the standings, come into this match with a few key overseas players unavailable. However, the five-time IPL champions still boast a deep and experienced squad. With their rich history in knockout games, Mumbai will be aiming to continue their march toward another championship.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probables)

PBKS Playing 11: P Simran Singh, P Arya, JP Inglis (wk), S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, KA Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh

MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Hardik Pandya as a Captain in Playoffs:

Mat – 6

Won – 4

Loss – 2

Win% - 66.67%

Punjab vs Mumbai Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

• Overall: Mts – 33, PBKS Won – 16, MI Won - 17

• Since 2023: Mts – 4, PBKS Won – 2, MI Won – 2

Squads of Both Teams

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

IPL 2025 Match on June 1: Punjab vs Mumbai Live Toss, Telecast, Qualifier 2 live streaming details

Which teams will clash on June 1 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will face off in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 on June 1 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Punjab vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match?

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host Qualifier 2 between Punjab and Mumbai.

When will the live toss for the Punjab vs Mumbai match take place?

The live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on June 1.

When will the Punjab vs Mumbai match on June 1 begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on June 1.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Punjab vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow's Punjab vs Mumbai IPL Qualifier 2 in India?

Live streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.