IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK playing 11, Kolkata playoff chances and live streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to continue their IPL 2025 journey as they gear up to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 57 of the season, scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR enter the contest on a high, having secured a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the same venue. The crucial win has kept their playoff hopes alive, and with Ajinkya Rahane at the helm, the team aims to win all their remaining fixtures while relying on favorable outcomes from other matches.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings come into this encounter after suffering their fourth straight loss. Already out of playoff contention, the five-time champions now have a chance to play party spoilers. Historically, CSK has dominated KKR and will be eager to maintain that advantage.

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK Playing 11 (Probables)

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Also Read

Impact Player: Harshit Rana

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 30

KKR won: 11

CSK won: 19

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of all seven teams in contention KKR playoff chances: Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread at the moment with Ajinkya Rahane's side having to win all of his remaining three matches in order to make the top 4. Winning their last game by a single run ensured that the hopes were still alive as they now face a CSK side who has got nothing to lose at the moment and could be dangerous on the night. Tied: 0Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread at the moment with Ajinkya Rahane's side having to win all of his remaining three matches in order to make the top 4. Winning their last game by a single run ensured that the hopes were still alive as they now face a CSK side who has got nothing to lose at the moment and could be dangerous on the night.

Squads of Both Teams

KKR Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson

CSK Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

IPL 2025 Match on May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Toss, KKR vs CSK Telecast and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 7 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings to Face Off in IPL 2025 Afternoon Clash on May 7

Where is the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match being held?

The IPL 2025 showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time is the live toss for the KKR vs CSK match?

The toss for the KKR vs CSK match is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 7.

Which TV channel will broadcast the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match live?

Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels, with English commentary.

How to watch KKR vs CSK live streaming in India?

Live streaming of the KKR vs CSK match will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and official website.