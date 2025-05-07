IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of IPL 2025. The tournament features 74 matches across 13 cities over two months. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, while Qualifier 2 and the final are scheduled for May 23 and May 25 in Kolkata.

KKR kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals. Currently placed sixth on the table with five wins and five losses, they must win all their remaining games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

CSK, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the standings with just three wins in eleven matches. Their playoff chances are over, and they’ll be playing for pride. In their last outing, they suffered a narrow two-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head

Overall

Total matches played: 30

KKR won: 11

CSK won: 19

No result: 0

• At Kolkata: Mts – 10, KKR Won – 4, CSK Won – 6

• Since 2021: Mts – 8, KKR Won – 3, CSK Won – 5

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: Toss Stats

Eden Gardens key toss stats Match Statistic Count Percentage Matches Played 99 100.00% Matches Won Batting First 42 42.42% Matches Won Batting Second 56 56.57% Matches Won Winning Toss 51 51.52% Matches Won Losing Toss 47 47.47% Matches with No Result 1 1.01%

Kolkata Weather Forecast – KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025

There is a 55% chance of rainfall expected during the KKR vs CSK match in Kolkata, which could potentially disrupt play. Weather forecasts predict hot and humid conditions, with the temperature likely to reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius and drop to a minimum of 27 degrees. The possibility of rain may impact both teams’ strategies, especially if the match faces delays or overs are reduced due to weather interruptions at Eden Gardens.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last encounter between KKR and CSK came in Match 25 of IPL 2025, where KKR ended up winning the tie at Chepuak by 8 wickets after limiting CSK to just 103.