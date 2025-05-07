PBKS, DC stuck in Dharamsala as airport shuts down post Operation Sindoor

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats In the wake of India’s missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir — a retaliatory move dubbed Operation Sindoor — travel plans of IPL teams have been thrown into chaos, especially for those scheduled to play in Dharamsala. With the city’s airport among the 18 temporarily shut due to military escalation, both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have been left stranded. PBKS, who consider Dharamsala their second home, are currently based there and face no immediate issue. However, DC, who are set to play there on Thursday, must return to Delhi for their next game — a task now complicated. The BCCI, franchises and broadcasters are exploring alternatives but admit the situation remains fluid and unpredictable.

Punjab settled, but Delhi scrambling for exit

While Punjab Kings are safely stationed in Dharamsala through the week, the Delhi Capitals find themselves in a tricky spot. Their upcoming match on Thursday at the HPCA Stadium will go ahead as planned, but returning to Delhi for Sunday’s home fixture poses logistical hurdles.

The closure of the local airport has made air travel impossible, and the nearest alternative, Chandigarh airport, is also shut. This leaves the franchise to consider road travel — a lengthy and potentially taxing journey, especially under tight timelines.

A BCCI official, requesting anonymity, noted that teams are holding internal discussions, and added that “it’s not just about players, but also broadcast crews, camera equipment and logistics that need careful planning.”

Mumbai Indians also in limbo

Another team likely to be impacted is Mumbai Indians (MI), who are scheduled to play PBKS in Dharamsala on May 11. With the region’s airspace closures showing no sign of easing, MI’s travel itinerary remains undecided. Franchise officials have reportedly been asked to stay flexible and prepare for multiple scenarios.

According to the BCCI source, “everything is fluid at the moment.” He confirmed that conversations with affected teams are ongoing and that any final decision will be based on how the situation evolves over the next few days.

Operation Sindoor and its ripple effects

The disruption stems from India’s precision airstrikes targeting nine locations across the border in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people — primarily tourists — were killed. The operation has led to high-alert protocols across northern India, including the temporary suspension of air operations at several airports.

Among those shut are Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Shimla, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar and Dharamsala.

Franchises, broadcasters in wait-and-watch mode

With the situation evolving and security concerns paramount, IPL teams and broadcasters remain in a holding pattern. Internal contingency discussions are underway, but a clear solution is yet to emerge.

The IPL ecosystem — from franchises and players to broadcasters and logistics partners — now finds itself at the mercy of geopolitical developments. For now, both PBKS and DC will have to sit tight in the scenic yet suddenly isolated town of Dharamsala, hoping that the skies reopen in time to keep the tournament running on schedule.