IPL 2025: Gujarat end MI's winning streak with 3-wicket win by DLS method

In a thrilling IPL 2025 encounter on Tuesday, the Gujarat Titans edged past the Mumbai Indians by three wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. The match, held amidst weather interruptions, went down to the final ball, with Gujarat successfully chasing a revised target of 147.

After being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians struggled to build momentum and were restricted to a modest total of 155 for eight in their allotted 20 overs. The innings saw a valuable third-wicket partnership between Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav, who added 71 runs. Jacks top-scored with a fluent 53 off 35 balls, while Suryakumar contributed a quickfire 35 off 24. Lower down the order, Corbin Bosch added some crucial runs with a gritty 27 off 22 balls, helping MI post a competitive total. For Gujarat, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was the standout bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 2 for 34 from his four overs.

Gujarat Titans’ chase was disrupted by two rain delays, which led to a revised target under the DLS method. Despite the pressure, skipper Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a steady 43 off 46 balls. The game remained evenly poised until the final over, with Gujarat needing to hold their nerve. They eventually crossed the finish line off the last delivery, sealing a dramatic win.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult bowled with discipline for Mumbai, picking up two wickets each. However, Gujarat’s composure under pressure proved decisive, helping them pull off a memorable victory.