IPL 2024 final match schedule, venue, live telecast and streaming details





The winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today will lock horns with two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26 (Sunday). Kolkata entered the grand finale after registering a comprehensive win over SRH on May 21. Sunrisers got a second chance to make it to the IPL 2024 final by virtue of finishing as the top two teams on the IPL 2024 points table.





Meanwhile, Rajasthan resurrected their hapless IPL 2024 campaign in the latter half of the event and now aiming to book a place in the final with back-to-back victories.

KKR record in Indian Premier League finals

Kolkata have reached the IPL final four times, including the 2024 season. KKR won their two IPL titles under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who is mentoring the team in the 2024 season.

KKR record in IPL finals Season Final Standings Captain 2012 Champions Gautam Gambhir 2014 Champions Gautam Gambhir 2021 Runners-up Eoin Morgan

SRH record in Indian Premier League finals

In 12 IPL seasons, Hyderabad have qualified for the final only two times. They reached the final for the first time in 2016 and won the title under the leadership of Australia's David Warner. Two seasons later, SRH once again entered the grand finale but fell short against Chennai Super Kings.

SRH record in IPL finals Season Final Standings Captain 2016 Champions David Warner 2018 Runners-up Kane Williamson

RR record in IPL finals Season Final Standings Captain 2008 Champions Shane Warne 2022 Runners-up Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals are the inaugural IPL champions under the leadership of Australian legend Shane Warne. But the Jaipur-based franchise has to wait for 14 years to play their second final match, which they lost against Gujarat Titans (GT).

IPL 2024 final date, timings live telecast and streaming

When will the IPL 2024 final take place?

The IPL 2024 final will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Which teams will play in the IPL 2024 final?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be joined by either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2024 summit clash.

At what venue the IPL 2024 final will take place?

The IPL 2024 grand finale will be hosted by MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2024 final in India?

Star Sports will live telecast the IPL 2024 final in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 final?

Jio Cinema will livestream the IPL 2024 final on their application and website.