SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Qualifier 2 SRH vs RR Playing 11: It will be interesting to see if Hyderabad makes changes on their side after the humiliating loss in the previous match

Image Abhishek Singh New Delhi
IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 SRH vs RR LIVE CRICKET SCORE. Photo: Sportzpics

In Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of this match will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final. 

While SRH lost to KKR in Qualifier 1 and thus were forced to play Qualifier 2, Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator and booked their place in this mega battle. Both Sunrisers and RR finished on 17 points at the league stage, but because of a better net run rate, SRH finished in the second position and got the chance to play Qualifier 1 instead of the Eliminator. 

IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Impact sub: Swapnil Singh

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers' Pat Cummins and Rajasthan's Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Live streaming

SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 
6:04 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head record between the two teams at various venues


SRH vs RR head-to-head stats venuewise
Venues Total matches played RR won SRH won
Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 2 -
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 1 2
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 5 1 4
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 4 2 2
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 -

6:02 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Hard to hit sixes vs spin in Chennai


Most Sixes vs Spin Per Game - IPL 2024
Ground Games Sixes vs Spin Sixes per Game
Hyderabad 6 63 10.5
Delhi 5 51 10.2
Bengaluru 7 53 7.5
Ahmedabad 8 59 7.3
Kolkata 7 49 7
Jaipur 5 33 6.6
Lucknow 7 30 4.2
Chennai 7 25 3.5
Wankhede 7 24 3.4
Mullanpur 5 15 3

5:56 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Key matchups to look out for


Batter Bowler Inns Runs Balls Dismissals Average SR 4s 6s
SV Samson Bhuvneshwar Kumar 18 118 92 4 29.5 128.3 13 3
H Klaasen YS Chahal 7 108 46 3 36 234.8 4 11
Shahbaz Ahmed TA Boult 3 14 12 3 4.7 116.7 1 1

5:47 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Recent meetings between the two teams


Date Result Venue 1st Innings 2nd Innings Stage
2024-05-02 SRH win by 1 run Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad SRH - 201/3 (20.0) RR - 200/7 (20.0) Group
2023-05-07 SRH win by 4 wickets Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur RR - 214/2 (20.0) SRH - 217/6 (20.0) Group
2023-04-02 RR win by 72 runs Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad RR - 203/5 (20.0) SRH - 131/8 (20.0) Group
2022-03-29 RR win by 61 runs Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune RR - 210/6 (20.0) SRH - 149/7 (20.0) Group
2021-09-27 SRH win by 7 wickets Dubai International Stadium, Dubai RR - 164/5 (20.0) SRH - 167/3 (18.3) Group

5:38 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Head to head between the two teams

 
In head-to-head battle, Hyderabad has a slight advantage with 10 wins in 19 matches against Rajasthan's 9.
 
Total matches played: 19
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10
Rajasthan Royals won: 9
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
 
5:29 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: What has Rajasthan Royals' record in knockouts?


RR record in IPL Playoffs
IPL season Matches Result
2024 Eliminator Win by 4 wickets against RCB
2022 Final Lost by 7 wickets to GT
2018 Eliminator Lost by 25 runs to KKR
2015 Eliminator Lost by 71 runs to RCB
2013 Qualifier 2 Lost by 4 wickets to MI
2008 Final Won by 3 wickets against CSK

5:24 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: What has been Sunrisers Hyderabad's record in knockouts?


SRH results in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts
IPL season Matches Result
2024 Qualifier 1 Lost by 8 wickets against KKR
2020 Eliminator Won by six wickets against RCB
2020 Qualifier 2 Lost by 17 runs against DC
2019 Eliminator Lost by two wickets against SC
2018 Qualifier 1 Lost by two wickets against CSK
2018 Qualifier 2 Won by 14 runs against KKR
2018 Final Lost by eight wickets against CSK
2017 Eliminator Lost by seven wickets (DLS) against KKR
2016 Eliminator Won by 22 runs against KKR
2016 Qualifier 2 Won by four wickets against Gujarat Lions
2016 Final Won by eight runs against RCB
2013 Eliminator Lost by four wickets against RR

5:23 PM

IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: What is the importance of this match?

 
This match will decide who gets into the final of the all-important IPL 2024v which is just two days away. The winner of this match will face Kolkata Knight Riders on this very ground. Thus they will have an added advantage of playing one extra game than their counterparts KKR. 
 
5:02 PM

Welcome to the Live Blog of IPL 2024 SRH vs RR Qualifier 2

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics : Sanju Samson Indian Premier League IPL Sunrise Foods Rajasthan Royals Pat Cummins

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:03 PM IST


