SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss at 7 PM today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, Qualifier 2 SRH vs RR Playing 11: It will be interesting to see if Hyderabad makes changes on their side after the humiliating loss in the previous match
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of this match will play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final.
While SRH lost to KKR in Qualifier 1 and thus were forced to play Qualifier 2, Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator and booked their place in this mega battle. Both Sunrisers and RR finished on 17 points at the league stage, but because of a better net run rate, SRH finished in the second position and got the chance to play Qualifier 1 instead of the Eliminator.
IPL 2024: SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
[Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Donovan Ferreira]
SRH Playing 11 probables:
Impact sub: Swapnil Singh
SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers' Pat Cummins and Rajasthan's Sanju Samson will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 Live streaming
SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
6:04 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head record between the two teams at various venues
|SRH vs RR head-to-head stats venuewise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|RR won
|SRH won
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3
|1
|2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|5
|1
|4
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|4
|2
|2
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|-
6:02 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Hard to hit sixes vs spin in Chennai
5:56 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Key matchups to look out for
|Batter
|Bowler
|Inns
|Runs
|Balls
|Dismissals
|Average
|SR
|4s
|6s
|SV Samson
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|18
|118
|92
|4
|29.5
|128.3
|13
|3
|H Klaasen
|YS Chahal
|7
|108
|46
|3
|36
|234.8
|4
|11
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|TA Boult
|3
|14
|12
|3
|4.7
|116.7
|1
|1
5:47 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Recent meetings between the two teams
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|Stage
|2024-05-02
|SRH win by 1 run
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|SRH - 201/3 (20.0)
|RR - 200/7 (20.0)
|Group
|2023-05-07
|SRH win by 4 wickets
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|RR - 214/2 (20.0)
|SRH - 217/6 (20.0)
|Group
|2023-04-02
|RR win by 72 runs
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|RR - 203/5 (20.0)
|SRH - 131/8 (20.0)
|Group
|2022-03-29
|RR win by 61 runs
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|RR - 210/6 (20.0)
|SRH - 149/7 (20.0)
|Group
|2021-09-27
|SRH win by 7 wickets
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|RR - 164/5 (20.0)
|SRH - 167/3 (18.3)
|Group
5:38 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: Head to head between the two teams
In head-to-head battle, Hyderabad has a slight advantage with 10 wins in 19 matches against Rajasthan's 9.
Total matches played: 19
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10
Rajasthan Royals won: 9
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
5:29 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: What has Rajasthan Royals' record in knockouts?
|RR record in IPL Playoffs
|IPL season
|Matches
|Result
|2024
|Eliminator
|Win by 4 wickets against RCB
|2022
|Final
|Lost by 7 wickets to GT
|2018
|Eliminator
|Lost by 25 runs to KKR
|2015
|Eliminator
|Lost by 71 runs to RCB
|2013
|Qualifier 2
|Lost by 4 wickets to MI
|2008
|Final
|Won by 3 wickets against CSK
5:24 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: What has been Sunrisers Hyderabad's record in knockouts?
|SRH results in IPL Playoffs and Knockouts
|IPL season
|Matches
|Result
|2024
|Qualifier 1
|Lost by 8 wickets against KKR
|2020
|Eliminator
|Won by six wickets against RCB
|2020
|Qualifier 2
|Lost by 17 runs against DC
|2019
|Eliminator
|Lost by two wickets against SC
|2018
|Qualifier 1
|Lost by two wickets against CSK
|2018
|Qualifier 2
|Won by 14 runs against KKR
|2018
|Final
|Lost by eight wickets against CSK
|2017
|Eliminator
|Lost by seven wickets (DLS) against KKR
|2016
|Eliminator
|Won by 22 runs against KKR
|2016
|Qualifier 2
|Won by four wickets against Gujarat Lions
|2016
|Final
|Won by eight runs against RCB
|2013
|Eliminator
|Lost by four wickets against RR
5:23 PM
IPL 2024 Qualifier SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES: What is the importance of this match?
This match will decide who gets into the final of the all-important IPL 2024v which is just two days away. The winner of this match will face Kolkata Knight Riders on this very ground. Thus they will have an added advantage of playing one extra game than their counterparts KKR.
5:02 PM
Welcome to the Live Blog of IPL 2024 SRH vs RR Qualifier 2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:03 PM IST