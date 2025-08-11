Ravichandran Ashwin seeks clarity on CSK role ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly sought clarity from the franchise regarding his role in the upcoming IPL 2026 season, according to reports. Sources indicate that Ashwin has communicated to the management that he is open to moving on if he no longer aligns with their strategic plans.

Ashwin, who was picked up by CSK for ₹9.75 crore at the 2025 mega auction, featured in just nine of the team's 14 matches this season, a significant drop from his usual involvement. This campaign marked his first stint back with his hometown franchise after spending eight seasons with various other teams.

Ashwin not at his usual best last season Notably, it was also the first time since his debut season in 2009 that he played fewer than 12 matches. Additionally, Ashwin endured his most expensive bowling season yet, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.12, his first time exceeding an economy of 8.49. Auction date yet to be confirmed The timeline for player releases depends on the auction date, which is yet to be confirmed. Typically, the mega auction occurs every three years, with a mini-auction held annually between November and February. Player trades, such as the one Ashwin jokingly discussed in a recent conversation with Sanju Samson, are allowed until a week before the auction.