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RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 final match today?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT Final match.

RCB vs GT IPL final
RCB vs GT IPL final
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
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The stage is set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 final as the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight. Both sides will be aiming to lift their second IPL trophy and cap off an impressive campaign in style. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and invited Shubman Gill-led GT to bat first.
 

The coin flip of the final match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first.

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Rajat Patidar (RCB): We'll bowl first. It's a pretty good wicket. Don't think it'll change much. Lot of memories, last year. We have to do our best to win this match. It's important to be in the present. Let's control the controllables. Always love to play at this stadium. Same team.

 

Shubman Gill (GT): We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore).

 

IPL 2026 final RCB vs GT playing 11:

 

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam

 

Impact players: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

 

GT playing 11: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

 

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore 

 
IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 

IPL 2026 Final match: RCB vs GT live toss, telecast and live streaming details

 
Which teams will clash on May 31 in the IPL 2026 Final match?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will clash in the Final match of IPL 2026 on May 31.
 
What is the venue of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match?
 
Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 Final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.
 
When will the live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match take place?
 
The live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 31.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match?
 
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Final match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match in India?
 
The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT Final match.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat Titans

First Published: May 31 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

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