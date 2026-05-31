RCB vs GT Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 final match today?

The coin flip of the final match went in RCB's way who opted to bowl first.

Captain's take after toss:

Rajat Patidar (RCB): We'll bowl first. It's a pretty good wicket. Don't think it'll change much. Lot of memories, last year. We have to do our best to win this match. It's important to be in the present. Let's control the controllables. Always love to play at this stadium. Same team.

Shubman Gill (GT): We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore).

IPL 2026 final RCB vs GT playing 11:

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam

Impact players: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

GT playing 11: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore