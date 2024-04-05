Record 350 million viewers tune in to watch IPL 2024 for first 10 matches

The Indian Premier League, or IPL 2024 , recorded its highest-ever viewership for the first ten matches at a staggering 350 million viewers, Disney Star said on Thursday.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Who is Mayank Yadav? The god-fearing West Delhi boy from Sonnet The broadcaster cited Broadcast Audience Research Council or BARC data to claim that the overall watch time for the 2024 IPL tournament was 8,028 crore minutes, a significant increase of 20 per cent compared to the previous year. The watch-time minutes are a compilation of the time spent by each viewer in watching the game.

"We are overwhelmed with the record-breaking viewing figures for TATA IPL 2024. Disney Star has started the 17th season from where it left off last year, doubling down on fan-centred initiatives that seek to drive passion and fandom for the tournament," Sanjog Gupta, Head of Disney Star (Sports), said in a press release.

IPL 2024 broadcast in 10 languages

This year, the worldwide popular cricket tournament is being broadcast in as many as ten languages across 14 feeds. A special feed in Indian Sign Language for Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, and Visually Impaired fans has also been arranged. The annual tournament, which is played among ten teams, is based on a round-robin group and knockout format.

IPL 2024, which began on March 22, also recorded the highest-ever watch time on the inaugural day at 1,276 crore minutes. "16.8 crore unique viewers watched the broadcast of TATA IPL 2024 on Day 1," an official press release said.

The season's first game was held between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.