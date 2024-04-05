IPL 2024 SRH vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Hyderabad

Ruturaj Gaikwad leg Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will travel to Hyderabad to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Friday, April 5, 2024.

After a record-breaking game against Mumbai, Hyderabad lost to Gujrat Titans away from home. Chennai too are coming off a loss against Delhi Capitals away from home. Thugs, it would be a fight to get back to winning ways for two South Indian teams in IPL 2024.



IPL 2024, Hyderabad vs Chennai Playing 11

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat



[Impact Sub: Washington Sundar/Umran Malik]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana/Shardul Thakur.

[Impact Sub: Maheesh Theekshana/Matheesha Pathirana]

The coin flip between Sunrisers Hyderbad's captain Pat Cummins and Chennai's Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs CSK match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs PBKS live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings Live streaming

SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

