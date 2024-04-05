IPL 2024 SRH vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Hyderabad

Sensex (    %)
                             
Ruturaj Gaikwad leg Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will travel to Hyderabad to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Friday, April 5, 2024. 

After a record-breaking game against Mumbai, Hyderabad lost to Gujrat Titans away from home. Chennai too are coming off a loss against Delhi Capitals away from home. Thugs, it would be a fight to get back to winning ways for two South Indian teams in IPL 2024. 
 
IPL 2024, Hyderabad vs Chennai Playing 11

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat
 
[Impact Sub: Washington Sundar/Umran Malik]

CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana/Shardul Thakur.

[Impact Sub: Maheesh Theekshana/Matheesha Pathirana]

GT vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers Hyderbad's captain Pat Cummins and Chennai's Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs CSK match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs PBKS live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings Live streaming

SRH vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 
5:15 PM

What is the importance of this game?

 
While the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are coming on the back of a big loss against the Delhi Capitals at Vizag, the Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to utilise the momentum after a historic win against Mumbai Indians and lost to Gujarat Titans away from home. 
 
Thus this game becomes very important for both the teams, more so for Hyderabad who are playing at home and have only one win in their three matches so far. 
 
5:06 PM

Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024b from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League IPL

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

