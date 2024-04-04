IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

In match 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. CSK, known for their consistency, will be trying to get back to "normal service" after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad too are coming on a back of defeat but Pat Cummins' side can take the confidence from their last performance at the home ground. When SRH played their last match in Hyderabad, they scored the highest total in the IPL history.

SRH vs CSK Head to head in IPL history

Sunrisers and Super Kings have locked horns in the 20 matches so far and the latter have emerged victorious in 15 matches. Hyderabad, meanwhile, won only five out of the 20 matches.

Total Matches played: 20

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5

Chennai Super Kings won: 15

SRH vs CSK head-to-head in Hyderabad

In the four matches at Uppal Stadium played between the two teams, Hyderbad and Chennai have won two matches each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk

Matches played: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0

Chennai Super Kings won: 4

CSK vs SRH head-to-head records venue-wise At Venues Matches played CSK won SRH won Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 1 - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 JSCA International Stadium Complex 2 1 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 4 4 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 2 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 2 2 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Wankhede Stadium 2 2 - In Countries India 16 12 4 United Arab Emirates 4 3 1

Hyderabad Stadium stats



Hyderbad stadium key stats Matches Played 72 Matches Won Batting First 32 Matches Won Batting Second 40 Matches Won Winning Toss 25 Matches Won Losing Toss 47 Matches With No Result 0 Highest Team Total 277/3 Lowest Team Total 80 Highest Total Successfully Chased 215 Average First Innings Total 161 City Hyderabad Country India Also or previously Known as Visaka International Cricket Stadium First ODI Match 16/11/2005 Last ODI Match 10/10/2023 Matches Played 10 Matches Won by Home Side 4 (40.00%) Matches Won by Touring Side 3 (30.00%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 3 (30.00%) Matches Won Batting First 6 (60.00%) Matches Won Batting Second 4 (40.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 5 (50.00%) Matches Won Losing Toss 5 (50.00%)

Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs CSK match

The Hyderabad pitch is expected to favour the batters like it did during the SRH vs MI match on March 27.

Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs CSK IPL match





There is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on April 5. However, the temperatures will hover around 33 degrees celsius with humidity at 40 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.

