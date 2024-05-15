Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today
RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, RR vs PBKS Playing 11: Tom Kohler-Cadmore would most likely replace Jos Buttler in the Rajasthan playing 11

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Indian Premier League 2024 RR vs PBKS live cricket score
Indian Premier League 2024 RR vs PBKS live cricket score and updates. Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This is the second home for the Riyals who have Riyan Parag from Assam in their team.
A lot of chopping and changing will be seen on both sides as some of the English players were supposed to return home to prepare for the T20 World Cup. While Rajasthan have lost Jos Buttler, Punjab have let go Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada to tend to their niggles.   
IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell
PBKS Playing 11 probables: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa
Impact sub: Harpreet Brar/Nathan Ellis  
RR vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Kings' skipper Sam Curran will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of RR vs PBKS match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs PBKS live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Live streaming
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here RR vs PBKS live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

5:59 PM

How will the Barsapara pitch play in today's game?

5:54 PM

How has Barsapara Stadium been as a venue for the IPL?

5:44 PM

How has the head-to-head battle between RR and PBKS been at various venues?

5:38 PM

Head to head between RR and PBKS

5:21 PM

What effect will this RR vs PBKS clash have on the IPL 2024 points table?

5:12 PM

What is the importance of this RR vs PBKS match?

5:05 PM

Welcome to the RR vs PBKS Live Blog

5:59 PM

How will the Barsapara pitch play in today's game?

 
Guwahati wicket is expected to be batting-friendly. In the last two International matches at Barsapara Stadium, the team batting first and the chasing side crossed the 200-run mark. IPL 2023, the team batting first won one match while the team chasing the target one game.
 

5:54 PM

How has Barsapara Stadium been as a venue for the IPL?


Barsapara Cricket Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 2
Matches won batting first 2
Matches won batting second 0
Average first innings total 198
Runs per over 9.13
Runs per wicket 30.42
Highest total recorded 199/4 by RR vs DC in 2023
Lowest total recorded 142/9 by DC vs RR in 2023

5:44 PM

How has the head-to-head battle between RR and PBKS been at various venues?


RR vs PBKS head-to-head stats venue-wise
Venues Total matches played PBKS won RR won
Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1
Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 1 -
Kingsmead 1 - 1
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1
Newlands 1 1 -
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 7 4 3
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 1 5
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1
Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1

5:38 PM

Head to head between RR and PBKS

 
In head-to-head battle, Rajasthan Royals are in an advantageous position as they have won 16 out of 27 matches.
 
Total matches played: 27
Rajasthan Royals won: 16
Punjab Kings won: 11
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
 

5:21 PM

What effect will this RR vs PBKS clash have on the IPL 2024 points table?

 
A win for the Rajasthan Royals will take them to 18 points, one below the Kolkata Knight Riders who are at the top of the table. However, by reaching 18 points, they would in all likelihood secure the second spot for themselves as a win in the final game could take them to 20 and only Kolkata and they can reach the 20-point mark from here onwards. 
 
A win for Punjab would take them ahead of Mumbai and push them one place up from the bottom of the table. 
 

5:12 PM

What is the importance of this RR vs PBKS match?

 
This is game is important for the both the teams in equal proportion, although the results will have different meanings for both the teams. While Rajasthan is trying to get to the top of the table, Punjab is looking to get out of the bottom of the table. 
 

5:05 PM

Welcome to the RR vs PBKS Live Blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueIPLRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsSam Curran

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

