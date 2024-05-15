RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This is the second home for the Riyals who have Riyan Parag from Assam in their team.

A lot of chopping and changing will be seen on both sides as some of the English players were supposed to return home to prepare for the T20 World Cup. While Rajasthan have lost Jos Buttler, Punjab have let go Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada to tend to their niggles.



IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS Playing 11 prediction

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Impact sub: Harpreet Brar/Nathan Ellis



RR vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Kings' skipper Sam Curran will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of RR vs PBKS match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs PBKS live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Live streaming

RR vs PBKS live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

