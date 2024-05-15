RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, RR vs PBKS Playing 11: Tom Kohler-Cadmore would most likely replace Jos Buttler in the Rajasthan playing 11
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. This is the second home for the Riyals who have Riyan Parag from Assam in their team.
A lot of chopping and changing will be seen on both sides as some of the English players were supposed to return home to prepare for the T20 World Cup. While Rajasthan have lost Jos Buttler, Punjab have let go Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada to tend to their niggles.
IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS Playing 11 prediction
RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell
PBKS Playing 11 probables: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa
Impact sub: Harpreet Brar/Nathan Ellis
RR vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Royals' captain Sanju Samson and Kings' skipper Sam Curran will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of RR vs PBKS match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs PBKS live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here
IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Live streaming
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
RR vs PBKS live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
RR vs PBKS live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:21 PM
What effect will this RR vs PBKS clash have on the IPL 2024 points table?
A win for the Rajasthan Royals will take them to 18 points, one below the Kolkata Knight Riders who are at the top of the table. However, by reaching 18 points, they would in all likelihood secure the second spot for themselves as a win in the final game could take them to 20 and only Kolkata and they can reach the 20-point mark from here onwards.
A win for Punjab would take them ahead of Mumbai and push them one place up from the bottom of the table.
5:12 PM
What is the importance of this RR vs PBKS match?
This is game is important for the both the teams in equal proportion, although the results will have different meanings for both the teams. While Rajasthan is trying to get to the top of the table, Punjab is looking to get out of the bottom of the table.
5:05 PM
Welcome to the RR vs PBKS Live Blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings from the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST