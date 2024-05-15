IPL 2024 points table: PBKS and RR rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Rajasthan Royals (RR) after having secured a berth in the playoffs will be looking to get two more points and get closer to securing a top two finish in the IPL 2024 points table when they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
PBKS on the other hand would look to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table and to do that, they would want to win this game and add two crucial points and move from the 10th to the ninth position.
Also Read: Chennai in wait-and-watch mode: Will CSK paint the town yellow on Saturday?
Also Read: Chennai in wait-and-watch mode: Will CSK paint the town yellow on Saturday?
Along with Rajasthan, who qualified courtesy of Delhi Capitals (DC)'s win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 15, Kolkata Knight Riders have also qualified for the playoffs and two spots remain for which teams such as Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, DC, LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in race.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders (Qualified)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals (Qualified)
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.349
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|6
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.787
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
The player with the most runs in the Indian Premier League season gets the orange cap. RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
|
Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
|
Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
|
Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|5
|
Sanju Samson
RR
|12
|12
|4
|486
|86
|60.75
|307
|158.30
|0
|5
|44
|23
IPL 2024 purple cap holder
Also Read
Jasprit Bumrah has the purple cap as the Mumbai bowler has 20 wickets in 13 matches. Punjab's Harshal Patel has a chance to get ahead of him and get the purple cap as he too has 20 wickets from 12 games and will be playing tonight.
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05/24
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|2
|Harshal Patel PBKS
|12
|12
|41
|400
|20
|15/03/24
|20
|9.75
|12.3
|0
|0
|3
|Varun Chakaravarthy KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03/24
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
|Tushar Deshpande CSK
|12
|12
|44
|375
|16
|27/04/24
|23.43
|8.52
|16.5
|1
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed KKR
|10
|9
|34.1
|332
|16
|24/03/24
|20.75
|9.71
|12.81
|0
|0