IPL 2024: SRH vs GT head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

Hyderabad vs Gujarat head-to-head: In the last meeting between the two teams, GT brought SRH back to earth as they beat them right after their record-breaking win against Mumbai

IPL 2024 SRH vs GT Head To Head Stats

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 7:45 PM IST
In match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 15 (Thursday) starting at 7:30 pm IST. 

This is going to be a very important game for the hosts as a win here would nearly seal their spot in the playoffs. However, there are chances of rainfall and it might affect the play. Gujarat are already out of the playoffs race and they would surely look to spoil Hyderabad's party. 
SRH vs GT Head to head in IPL history

Hyderabad and Gujarat have played against each other in 4 matches. The Titans have won on three occasions while Sunrisers has only one win in their kitty.

Total matches played: 4
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 1
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0

Hyderabad vs Gujarat head to head record at different venues

  P GT SRH T NR A NRR
Overall 4 3 1 - - - 0.48
Match Types
T20 Match 4 3 1 - - - 0.48
At Venues
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 - - - -0.665
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 2 - - - - 1.189
Wankhede Stadium 1 1 - - - - 0.2
In Countries
India 4 3 1 - - - 0.48

SRH vs GT head-to-head in Hyderabad

Matches played: 0
Gujarat Titans: 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0

SRH vs GT head-to-head in Gujarat

Matches played: 2
Gujarat Titans: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium IPL record

City Hyderabad
Country India
Also or previously Known as Visaka International Cricket Stadium
First Match 22/04/08
Last T20 Match 08/05/24
Matches Played 76
Matches Won Batting First 34 (44.74%)
Matches Won Batting Second 42 (55.26%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 28 (36.84%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 48 (63.16%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 126 D A Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 30/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders
Best Bowling 06/12/24 A S Joseph (Mumbai Indians) 06/04/2019 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Team Innings 277/3 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 27/03/2024 v Mumbai Indians
Lowest Team Innings 80 (Delhi Capitals) 04/05/2013 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Run Chase Achieved 160/3 (Mumbai Indians) 12/05/2014 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Average Runs per Wicket 26.8
Average Runs per Over 8.17
Average Score Batting First 162.17

Hyderabad pitch report for the SRH vs GT match

Hyderabad pitch has so far been a batting-friendly wicket with totals over 200 being a norm here. However, as the IPL has progressed. Pitches throughout the country have shown signs of slowing down and Hyderabad could be no exception. 

Hyderabad weather forecast during the SRH vs GT IPL match

Thunderstorms are expected between 9 and 11 pm in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 15. The entire evening is supposed to remain cloudy and there are chances of rainfall too. The temperatures will be between 33 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 54 per cent at 7 pm to 74 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.
