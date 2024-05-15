IPL 2024: SRH vs GT head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

In match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 15 (Thursday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.
This is going to be a very important game for the hosts as a win here would nearly seal their spot in the playoffs. However, there are chances of rainfall and it might affect the play. Gujarat are already out of the playoffs race and they would surely look to spoil Hyderabad's party.
SRH vs GT Head to head in IPL history
Hyderabad and Gujarat have played against each other in 4 matches. The Titans have won on three occasions while Sunrisers has only one win in their kitty.
Total matches played: 4
Gujarat Titans won: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 1
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
Hyderabad vs Gujarat head to head record at different venues
|P
|GT
|SRH
|T
|NR
|A
|NRR
|Overall
|4
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|0.48
|Match Types
|T20 Match
|4
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|0.48
|At Venues
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-0.665
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1.189
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|In Countries
|India
|4
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|0.48
SRH vs GT head-to-head in Hyderabad
Matches played: 0
Gujarat Titans: 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0
SRH vs GT head-to-head in Gujarat
Matches played: 2
Gujarat Titans: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium IPL record
|City
|Hyderabad
|Country
|India
|Also or previously Known as
|Visaka International Cricket Stadium
|First Match
|22/04/08
|Last T20 Match
|08/05/24
|Matches Played
|76
|Matches Won Batting First
|34 (44.74%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|42 (55.26%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|28 (36.84%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|48 (63.16%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|126
|D A Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|30/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Best Bowling
|06/12/24
|A S Joseph (Mumbai Indians)
|06/04/2019 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Highest Team Innings
|277/3 (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|27/03/2024 v Mumbai Indians
|Lowest Team Innings
|80 (Delhi Capitals)
|04/05/2013 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|160/3 (Mumbai Indians)
|12/05/2014 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Average Runs per Wicket
|26.8
|Average Runs per Over
|8.17
|Average Score Batting First
|162.17
Also Read
Hyderabad pitch report for the SRH vs GT match
Hyderabad pitch has so far been a batting-friendly wicket with totals over 200 being a norm here. However, as the IPL has progressed. Pitches throughout the country have shown signs of slowing down and Hyderabad could be no exception.
Hyderabad weather forecast during the SRH vs GT IPL match
Thunderstorms are expected between 9 and 11 pm in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 15. The entire evening is supposed to remain cloudy and there are chances of rainfall too. The temperatures will be between 33 and 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 54 per cent at 7 pm to 74 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.