Kartik Aaryan joins the Bundesliga Dream India Project as an ambassador

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been named as the ambassador for the Bundesliga Dream India project. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor will work with DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and promote the project on all his social media accounts. He has more than 44 million followers across his different social media handles.

Aaryan, who himself is a passionate player and football fan, was in Munich last month for the Der Klassiker match-up that was played between FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund. He also interacted with several football legends including Harry Kane and Thomas Muller.

While talking about the Bundesliga Dream India project, he said that he believes India needs this at the moment to elevate the youth football level in the country.

"I have the same passion and dream for football as the Bundesliga does, and together we want to instil that belief into aspiring young footballers. We want to provide them a platform to pursue their passion and chase their dreams,” Aaryan added.

The Chief Marketing Office of Bundesliga International, Peer Naubert said that they are happy to welcome Kartik as an ambassador of Bundesliga Dream India. "His love for football shone through when he was in Munich, and with his support, we can elevate the project to new levels," the CMO added.

He also mentioned the Bundesliga is a considered home for Asian players and we are excited to work with BigHit, Sony Sports Network and Kartik in the coming seasons. He wanted to establish a route for young Indian players to train and play in Bundesliga academy.”

The long-term project aims to build a bridge for talented Indian players who have the opportunity to test themselves in the Bundesliga youth academy. This will become possible with the collaboration of BigHit and the Bundesliga Dream initiative. Through this initiative, they will select multiple squads for U-13 and U-15 players to travel to Germany for an immersive training camp experience. In a one-and-half year project, six teams across both age groups will be selected and compete against clubs throughout Germany.