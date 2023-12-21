Sakshi Malik quits wrestling as Brijbhushan aide Sanjay elected WFI chief

Olympic bronze medalist and face of the wrestler's protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Sakshi Malik hung her boots up on the table saying that she would now quit wrestling forever.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik breaks down as she says "...If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling..." pic.twitter.com/26jEqgMYSd December 21, 2023 Addressing a press conference just after the announcement of the results of the WFI election held on Thursday, Sakshi, who was sitting on a chair alongside another Olympic and World Championship medalist- Addressing a press conference just after the announcement of the results of the WFI election held on Thursday, Sakshi, who was sitting on a chair alongside another Olympic and World Championship medalist- Bajrang Punia , and Commonwealth Games and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat, thanked, all those who supported them in their fight against Singh.

“I would like to thank everyone who came to support us. But I would like to add one thing if someone who is an aide of Brjbhushan remains the head of the federation, then here is my boost and I quit wrestling forever, you will not see me on the mat anymore,” said Sakshi.

Also read: Check the timeline of the wrestler’s protest here

Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brijbhushan was elected as the new chief of the WFI and Sakshi said that if people influenced by Brijbhushan remained in power, it was better she quit wrestling forever.

Reacting to this, Brijbhushan said he had nothing to do with Saskhi or her decision.

Sakshi, while commenting on the lack of women representation in the WFI said, “We demanded that a woman president would have been elected for the post of WFI President so that the women wrestlers are not harassed in the future. Not before and not even after the recent election, there is any representation of the women in the wrestling governing body of the country.”