IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 68 of IPL 2025, scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. This match marks the final league fixture for both teams and holds no impact on the playoff race, making it a dead rubber.

The defending champions, KKR, haven’t had a successful season. Despite fielding a reshaped squad, they struggled to maintain consistency throughout the campaign. With five victories and six defeats from 13 matches, their hopes of reaching the top four gradually slipped away due to a lack of sustained momentum.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 today's match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups SRH, on the other hand, have experienced a similarly underwhelming season. Positioned eighth on the points table, their campaign began on a poor note. However, under Pat Cummins’ leadership, the team has shown signs of resurgence in recent games, entering this match with back-to-back wins and aiming to finish the season on a high.

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH Playing 11 (Probables)

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (Probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (Probables): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Harsh Dubey

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 29

KKR won: 19

SRH won: 9

Tie: 1

Squads of Both Teams

KKR Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

SRH Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Travis Head, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

IPL 2025 Match on May 25: KKR vs SRH Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 25 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 25 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs SRH match take place?

The live toss for the KKR vs SRH match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 25.

When will the KKR vs SRH match on May 25 begin?

The KKR vs SRH match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 25.

Which TV channels will live telecast the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of KKR vs SRH will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.