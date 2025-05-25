Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 09:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH's Heinrich Klaasen records the joint third-fastest IPL hundred vs KKR

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen records the joint third-fastest IPL hundred vs KKR

Klaasen equalled Yusf Pathan's record to secure the record to his name

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their brilliant form with the bat in the latter part of the season as they have taken every KKR bowler to notice in match number 68 of the season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma started the run fest, but it was SRH’s most expensive player this season, Heinrich Klaasen, who lit up the skies of Delhi with his fiery 37-ball century. This is Klaasen’s second century in IPL. He equalled Yusuf Pathan's record with his century who also took 37 balls to hit a centuy making Klassen's hundred joint third fastest in tournamnet's history. Chris Gayle (30 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 balls) are the only two batters ahead of him in the list.  Klassen finished his innings with an unbeaten 105 on the board in just 39 balls with the help of 7 fous and nine sixes and powered SRRH to 278 for 3.  Full list of players with fastest IPL century 
Rank Player (Team) Balls Taken Opponent IPL Season
1 Chris Gayle (RCB) 30 Pune Warriors 2013
2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) 35 Gujarat Titans 2025
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 37 Kolkata Knight Riders 2025
3 Yusuf Pathan (RR) 37 Mumbai Indians 2010
5 David Miller (KXIP) 38 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2013
6 Travis Head (SRH) 39 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2024
6 Priyansh Arya (PBKS) 39 Chennai Super Kings 2025
8 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 40 Punjab Kings 2025
9 Will Jacks (RCB) 41 Gujarat Titans 2024
10 Adam Gilchrist (DC) 42 Mumbai Indians 2008
    
 
 
Klaasen's record night  Before scoring the joint thirsd fastest century, Klassen took 17 balls to cross 50 runs mark which is the second fastest hhalf century for SRH in terms of ball taken. Before this, Travis Head (twice) and Abhishek Sharma (once) had taken 16 balls to complete their fifty for the 2016 IPL champions side from Hyderabad.  Full list of players with fastest IPL fifty for SRH 
Rank Player Balls Opponent Venue Date
1 Abhishek Sharma 16 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27-Mar-24
1 Travis Head 16 Delhi Capitals Delhi 20-Apr-24
1 Travis Head 16 Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 08-May-24
4 Heinrich Klaasen 17 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 25-May-25
5 Travis Head 18 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27-Mar-24
5 Abhishek Sharma 18 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 19-May-25
7 Abhishek Sharma 19 Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 08-May-24
7 Abhishek Sharma 19 Punjab Kings Hyderabad 12-Apr-25
9 David Warner 20 Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 02-May-15
9 David Warner 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 30-Apr-17
 

More From This Section

GT vs CSK highlights

GT vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: All-round CSK thrash GT in Ahmedabad to end season on a high

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025 KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025 Today's Match: KKR vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

GT vs CSK broadcast details

IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch the cricket match today?

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreKKR vs SRH Playing 11KKR vs SRH Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon