IPL 2025 Today's Match: KKR vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. With both sides already out of the playoff race, they will be eager to end their campaign with a morale-boosting victory.

KKR managed to secure only five wins from their 13 fixtures, while two of their matches were abandoned due to rain, which significantly hampered their chances of qualifying. SRH, on the other hand, also registered five wins but find themselves languishing in eighth place on the points table. It has been a challenging season for both franchises, and they will be looking to reset and return stronger in the 2026 edition.

KKR appeared to be in the playoff mix at one point, but the weather didn’t work in their favor. The rain-affected games ultimately cost them crucial points. Meanwhile, the top four teams heading into the playoffs are Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Mumbai Indians (MI), all of whom displayed strong performances throughout the league stage to secure their spots.

As the regular season concludes, attention now shifts to the high-stakes knockout rounds. Fans can look forward to some thrilling matchups as the remaining teams battle it out for the coveted IPL 2025 trophy.

Ajinkya Rahane's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 13

Wins: 5

Losses: 6

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 38.46%

Pat Cummins' Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Wins: 2

Losses: 6

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 38.46%

KKR Playing 11 vs SRH (Probable)

KKR Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh , Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Harshit Rana

KKR Squad for IPL 2025:

Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Luvnith Sisodia

SRH Playing 11 vs KKR (Probable)

SRH also managed to notch up five wins but currently sit in eighth position on the points table. It's been a tough season for both teams, and they'll aim to regroup and come back stronger in the 2026 season.

SRH Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Impact Player: Mohammed Shami

SRH Squad for IPL 2025:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma